Buy photo

View album

View gallery

The Harlem Globetrotters brought their world-famous high-flying brand of basketball to typically sleepy Emerson Thursday night, finishing up their week-plus training camp at LakePoint with a laugh-filled exhibition game in front of a few thousand fans at the Champions Center.

“We’ve had training camp down here for about a week-and-a-half, and this is our first actual game to kick off the 2017 World Tour,” Globetrotter Will “Bull” Bullard said. “This is our 91st season, so hey, I mean, it’s going to be a great one.”

The iconic team didn’t miss a trick in a season-opener that featured fancy passing, thunderous dunks and some classic Globetrotter slapstick.

They would, of course, win the game over a hastily-assembled opponent dubbed the World All-Stars, but the crowd likely didn’t care about that, as they were busy laughing at the antics of 6-foot-9 showman Nate “Big Easy” Lofton and his crew of boisterous ballers.

“Two shots, foul on No. 6 for the World All-Stars, the ugly one,” Lofton called at one point after taking over refereeing duties, making sure to point out the offending party.

At other times the entertainment was provided completely by the basketball, as the Globetrotters ran through their famous weave, bombed four-point shots from 30 feet out and cleared out for dazzling displays by their dribbling specialists.

“[It’s] just about coming out here and having fun with the kids, being a good guy, a great ... role model for kids and doing something that you love to do,” said Bullard, who’s played nine years with the ‘Trotters. “All the 30 players that we have on the roster, everyone loves it.”

Bullard was called in for a tryout after finishing second in the college dunk contest in 2008.

“I was actually really surprised when they called me man. I actually hung up the first time because I thought it was a joke or something the first time, one of my friends just playing,” Bullard said. “But once they called me back and told me that they wanted to give me a tryout and an interview, I went down and I nailed it.”

Now, the 30 players on the roster will split up into three teams, one to tour the East Coast, one the West, and one to do a spinoff tour. Among the three teams, the Globetrotters will likely play around 370 games this year.

At every stop, they’ll find fans like Kenneth Woods, from Cartersville, who was called down from the stands for a pregame dance contest.

“When I was a kid, I always wanted to see the Globetrotters and I said—I can’t remember where, but I read it in something that they were going to be here—and I said ‘Oh wow, I want to see them,’” Woods said. “I’ve been wanting to see them since I was a kid, and so that was the reason I came.”

Woods finally got his wish—and he got to bring his own daughter, 11-year-old Alexis, who was having just as much fun as her dad.

“It’s just amazing just to see them because I’ve always wanted to,” Kenneth Woods said. “I finally got to see them and brought my girls to see them, it was awesome.”