When people around the state think about Cartersville, they think about one of the best football teams in Georgia, the No. 1 prospect in the junior class, and they think about a winning tradition.

The winning tradition will follow the Canes on to the television screens of Georgia high school football fans on Saturday, and Trevor Lawrence has taken the brand to the computer screens of college football recruiting nerds nationally.

Despite the current widespread recognition, the Purple Hurricane name carried less weight in 1971, when Atlanta-area football coach Gerald Barge was asked to join his friend Prescott Forsyth on the staff in Cartersville.

When Forsyth mentioned Cartersville, as Barge recalls, he replied, “Where the hell is that?”

“I didn’t know much about it. I’ll be honest with you,” Barge said. “He told me to ride up with him one day. So I rode up with him and that’s where it all began.”

Forty-five years later, there is not a coach in the state that does not admire the Cartersville High football program, and there is maybe a handful of football programs in the talent-rich state of Georgia that can call themselves equals.

Cartersville has made four state semifinals, two state championship appearances and won a title in the last five seasons. The only other programs meeting that criteria in the last five years are Colquitt County and Buford.

“I’d say it’s one of the top five jobs in the state of Georgia, without a doubt,” said Cartersville’s first state champion head coach Mike Earwood, who retired last year from coaching after 29 seasons at the helm of four different schools. “You have to look at Buford, Carrollton, Calhoun, but it’s one of the top five.”

This season, Cartersville has extended its state-leading win streak to 29 games and is winning by an average margin of nearly 36 points per game.

A victory Saturday in the Class 4A state championship game would also make Cartersville the 11th team in the state to ever produce back-to-back 15-0 seasons and the 19th to sustain a 30-game winning streak.

Heading into the state championship game, Cartersville’s 2016 success is comparable to some of the most dominant teams ever to play high school football in the state. The Canes have scored the 26th-most points in one season in Georgia high school football history, 637. And 31 more points Saturday is all that is needed for the 2016 Canes to move into eighth all-time, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Already a school steeped in tradition, the last five years have elevated the Canes into an unrivaled period of success in program history.

“It’s really exciting,” Cartersville’s first NFL player, Robert LaVette, said of the Canes’ recent run. “I thought the potential was always there and it’s really good to see we’re a perennial state contender now. The football tradition has been there for a long, long time.”

If Cartersville is able to win its fourth state championship Saturday, its opponent, Thomson, will be one of just 14 programs with more GHSA state championships.

Only 21 programs with over 200 games played have as high of an all-time winnning percentage as Cartersville (.649), and only 16 of those schools are still in existence.

Cartersville also is a mere two wins away from matching Carrollton for the sixth-most all-time wins of any program in the state at 655.

While other programs have had successful runs before fading into mediocrity, Cartersville’s program has been remarkably consistent. The Canes have been ranked in the top 10 of at least one state poll in every season but four since 1970, a span of 47 seasons.

40 years of knocking on the door

Cartersville can measure its records with any traditional power in the state, but for a while, it was those perennial contenders that kept the Canes from reaching the same milestones they are achieving today.

Respected, relevant, often prominent, but never dominant, Cartersville did not get past the first round of the state playoffs until 1989.

Since the first official statewide football playoff system was adopted by the GHSA in 1948, there was always a team that prevented Cartersville from reaching or advancing in the playoffs.

In 1950, Victor Varney’s 9-1 team only lost one game, and it was to eventual state and national champion Rockmart. Those Canes featured an all-state back in Lamar Leachman, who went on to play at Tennessee and held the Georgia high school rushing record until Herschel Walker broke it in 1979. Leachman later became the defensive line coach for the New York Giants team that won Super Bowl XXI.

The 1950 loss to Rockmart was one of 10 consecutive losses to Rockmart from 1949-1958. And in those days, when only the region champ qualified for the state playoffs, the Rockmart losses were enough to knock the Canes out of postseason contention each season.

It wasn’t until the ’60s when Cartersville began to string more than three consecutive full seasons of .500 play together. Under the leadership of Joe Coffey and Fred Scott, the Canes went 66-32-1 in the ’60s, winning at least half their games every year, but always coming up short against the likes of Rockmart, Pepperell, West Rome, and especially Carrollton.

1960, ’61, ’64 and ’65 were all good years, but Cartersville lost to Carrollton each season, and Carrollton went on to win the region championship all four of those years.

For longtime Cartersville radio and television announcer Herschel Wisebram, the memory of those games against Carrollton is as vivid as a millennial Canes fan discussing the Canes’ 2012 and ’14 state semifinal losses to Buford.

“We had a couple of good teams when we were actually favored over [Carrollton], expected to beat them,” Wisebram said. “One season [1964], they had been tied by another team in the region. We were unbeaten and we played them the last game of the season. ... Cartersville sewed on the back of the uniforms where names would go, ‘Not this time.’

“Cartersville was to receive the opening kickoff and Carrollton pulled off an onside kick, recovered it, went down and scored and beat Cartersville 26-0. We were as good as they were, but it completely got Cartersville just absolutely flabbergasted and they never recovered.”

Cartersville continued to post winning records with more great players such as all-state running backs Larry Henderson and current congressman Paul Battles.

Still, until 1974, Cartersville had not earned a region championship and a state playoff berth. Finally, when Cartersville was placed in the “mountain region,” as Barge called it, the Canes finally broke through and won the Region 8-A title.

That season, Cartersville beat up on teams in its sub-region like Pickens, Murray County and Gilmer by an average of 43 points per game, prompting a self-deprecating Barge to make light of the landmark achievement of winning the school’s first GHSA region title.

“That league was awful,” Barge said. “I used to tell [the players] the janitor could win six games if he was coaching them.”

Despite overcoming the major obstacle of a first region championship, there were plenty more hurdles before joining the state’s elite. Cartersville lost to Jefferson once and five more times in the region finals to Commerce between 1972 and ’78.

The 1975 season was the one that sticks in Barge’s craw. That team featured the 1975 Back of the Year in Vincent James, who quarterbacked the Canes to a 10-1 record, alongside standouts Bruce and Lloyd Taylor. The ’75 team won its first 10 games by an average of 34.4 points per game.

Despite the strong season, it ended abruptly once again with a 21-12 loss to Jefferson in the region final.

“We had a team there that we probably should have won the state. I’ll admit that up front,” Barge said of his 1975 team. “We should have won it. We didn’t, but we should have because that was a great team.”

Barge and the Canes finally broke through that barrier and got their second and third region titles in 1979 and ’80, largely due to LaVette’s 2,000-yard rushing totals in consecutive seasons.

LaVette finished his Cartersville career with 6,870 career rushing yards and 49 touchdowns, and remains the record-holder at Georgia Tech in several rushing categories.

“We were always ranked in the top 10 in the state and we were always very competitive,” LaVette recalled. “We had really good running backs. We weren’t very big, but we were feisty.”

Despite an unparalleled pipeline of backs and being a consistent top-10 team, Cartersville couldn’t break through the first round of state, losing to Lovett and Duluth in the quarterfinals in back-to-back years.

At that point in 1980, Cartersville had more all-state backs in its history with 13, than region championships, three, and state playoff wins, zero.

And, due to three region playoff losses in four years to the legendary West Rome dynasty, 1980 would be the last state-playoff appearance for the Canes until 1989—even with 1984 All-Classification Player of the Year, future Georgia running back and future third-round NFL draft pick Keith Henderson carrying the ball.

Overall, Barge led Cartersville to a sub-region championship in his first 11 seasons before finally missing out his last year in 1984, an unprecedented run of success for the program at that time. However, the Canes went 3-8 in region championship games.

Whether it was Rockmart in the ’50s, Carrollton in the ’60s, Commerce in the ’70s or West Rome in the ’80s, there was always that one high school football dynasty that kept great Cane teams mired in second place.

“If you go through the years, when I started, we won 98 ballgames in 12 years,” Barge said of his tenure with the Canes. “We didn’t win the big ones and that was the difference.”

The dam breaks

When Mike Earwood took over as the head coach in 1986, Cartersville was two years removed from the Barge era, coming off a post-Keith Henderson down year and the first losing record since before Barge became the head coach.

Earwood, a 30-year-old first-time head coach, was thrown into the pressure cooker of a community with a passionate fan base hungry for a taste of the postseason.

“When I went in there, it was very clearly communicated to me, ‘We want to see somebody take this program deep in the playoffs,’” Earwood recalled.

The first step was beating the teams Cartersville had fallen to in the past. Earwood won the first six times his Cartersville teams played West Rome, including a one-point win in the region final in 1989. It was the first win in four tries over West Rome in a region playoff game. The Canes went on to reach the state semifinals that season.

Earwood called that semifinal appearance, “The beginning of making things happen deep in the playoffs.”

In addition to finally beating West Rome, Earwood went 9-3 against a Rockmart program that had fallen on tough times, and he earned the Canes’ first victory over Carrollton in 48 years on the way to a 1995 state semifinal appearance.

More importantly, Cartersville won its first state championship in 1991 behind Class 2A Player of the year LaShon Darby, including coming back from second-half deficits in all five playoff games.

“That ’91 team that won the state was a complete surprise. We had a good team coming back in 1990, but for some reason, the chemistry with the ’90 team just never fell in place and we ended up having a typical season. Another good season and then lost in the first round of the state playoffs to West Rome,” Earwood said of the ’91 team. “We graduated a very good senior class. I’m thinking, with what we have coming back, we might be in a little bit of a rebuilding thing. But I lost sight of the fact that many of those seniors had been there [in 1989], witnessed some of the success.”

The early-’90s years were the inauguration of the Cartersville football team into postseason play. And after first being introduced to the second round, Cartersville has won a playoff game in 18 of the last 27 years.

“They had some great coaches there in Fred Scott and Gerald Barge and those guys, but there were a couple of challenges there,” Earwood said of when he took the Cartersville job. “No. 1, they had never made it past the first round. Obviously, we were able to get past that one. They had never won a state championship in the history of the school. We were able to get that one. And then, probably one of the biggest things that happened to us, they had lost some huge games against Carrollton, and they were able to pull that one off.”

Since the first state playoff win in 1989, Cartersville has gone on to make 10 semifinal and four state championship appearances. In an 107-year football tradition, 42 percent of the program’s wins have come in the last 28 years.

“Cartersville had not had that kind of success,” Earwood said. “Once that started happening, it’s almost like the dam broke.

“Now, man, Frank Barden had [a state championship], I had one, and Joey [King] is working on his second one. So now, the expectation is there and it’s one of those places where, year in, year out, they’re going to be in the hunt for it.”

Despite the many winning seasons, top-10 teams, sub-region championships and all-state talent at Cartersville dating back to the beginning, the program has come a long way since Earwood took the job 31 years ago.

“It was a good job,” Earwood said. “I wouldn’t say it was an elite job at the time.”

Tropical storm to a hurricane

When current Cartersville head coach Joey King was a junior quarterback in high school, his Cedartown team was aligned to face the Canes in the state championship game.

That year, Frank Barden was leading a team with Ronnie Brown, the 20th all-state running back in the program’s history, to the 1999 state championship.

However, King’s team never made it to the matchup against his predecessor and future program. Cedartown was eliminated in the Georgia Dome to Hart County, the team that lost the next week in the Class 2A final at Weinman Stadium.

King would find his way to Weinman eventually, though, replacing Barden after the 18-year Canes coach averaged more than 8.5 wins per season.

“I can remember, I guess entering the coaching ranks, there were some premier spots to be in the state,” King said. “I picked, just in my mind, 10 spots. These 10 spots are jobs that you want to be at, and the Cartersville job was always in the mix.”

King played for a program with a winning tradition in high school, and graduated with over 5,000 career passing yards, which was top 10 in the state of Georgia at the time.

He later became the offensive coordinator for Cartersville’s 1960s adversary, Carrollton.

Since becoming the head coach at Cartersville in 2014, he has led the Canes to a 41-2 record and three straight semifinals.

King’s football origin is in winning programs, and the head coach knows winning never gets old.

“I hope we never take winning for granted,” he said. “Sometimes, when programs are super successful, just normal wins become kind of bland. My gut loves to win. That’s something that I never take for granted.”

Cartersville’s ascension to a legitimate state-title contender year in and year out took decades, and the former Canes coaches saw it coming a long time ago.

“It was pretty evident it was coming,” Barge said. “There’s always been material in this town, always. It goes back before I got here.”

“The [players are] hearing it around the dinner table. It’s important to the community,” Earwood added of football in Cartersville. “It’s place where, if you have things in place, you run a good program and you get a good run of kids, you have a chance to win a state championship.

“Cartersville is just one of those special places.”