Woodland baseball's Noah Ludy, center, smiles after signing to Jefferson Davis CC in Alabama. Also pictured are, from left, front row, Rich Ludy, father; Jackie Ludy, mother; back row, Dr. Wes Dickey, principal; Donell Nixon, uncle; Eve Ludy, sister; Colby Coursey, coach; and John Howard, athletic director.

As a catcher, Woodland’s Noah Ludy described himself as the “quarterback” of the Wildcats’ baseball team.

Friday, Ludy got to call his own next play, as the Woodland senior signed to play baseball at Jefferson Davis Community College in Brewton, Alabama.

“It’s a great experience, I’m glad I got to do it here at Woodland,” said Ludy, who moved to Cartersville from Cobb County in high school. “I love this school, love the teachers, coaches, everything, so I’m glad I got to do it here.”

The move didn’t disrupt Ludy’s baseball career, as the catcher played a big, albeit part-time role for the Wildcats last year and is expected to do the same this year on a team that has 12 seniors in total.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s one that always stays after and wants extra reps,” Wildcats coach Colby Coursey said. “I had him in football and he did a fantastic job there, but constantly when practice ends he’s in the hitting facility, he’s working on doing everything he can to get ready for baseball season.”

Ludy, who was also looking at Alabama-Huntington and Shorter, chose Jeff Davis and its rural setting in Brewton.

“I really liked the area,” Ludy said. “There’s not much around so I can’t really get in trouble. I love the coaches and a couple of my teammates are also going down there so I’ll have friends and family there.”

He hopes that the minimal distractions will help both his baseball game and his studies. He plans to study engineering with a minor in business.

He’s only been catching for a few years after a coach suggested that he try it in his freshman year, but has taken quickly to the position.

“To me, being a pitching guy, my pitcher-catcher relationship is the biggest one on the field,” Coursey said. “I expect him to be a leader on the field, call pitches, set the defense up and have everything organized.”

“I like to be able to see the whole field and see every play and be the leader of the team on the field,” Ludy said.

Now, officially signed, he’s able to see not just the field, but his own future.