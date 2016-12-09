RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Jana Morning handles the ball during the Lady Colonels' 71-30 win over East Paulding Friday at Cass High. Morning scored a game-high 17 points.

Jana Morning scored 17 points and Lyric Curtis and Kyler Trouten came close to double-doubles as the Cass girls beat East Paulding 71-30 Friday.

The starters played just three quarters for Cass as, after East Paulding scored the games’ first points, it was all Lady Colonels from there on out.

“We play Kell tomorrow,” coach Burt Jackson said. “They’re a strong region team so the fact that we could get our starters out early tonight, I was happy about. Hopefully, they’ll come in fresh, not too tired.”

Curtis, who scored 11 points and had eight rebounds and three steals, took over with seven points in the first quarter before Morning dazzled in the second.

The star guard hit two 3-pointers in the first and canned another to open the second.

From there, she drove for a layup before swishing another 3 from the top of the key while being fouled. The free throw gave her 15 points for the game, and she provided the coup de grace just seconds before halftime, capping her scintillating quarter by stealing the inbounds pass and laying the ball in for a 49-15 lead at the break.

She would play sparingly in the second half, and the rest of the Cass starters joined her on the bench for the fourth quarter.

Trouten had nine points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Lady Colonels, while Peyton Stoddard had eight points and Esmeralda Thomas finished with six.

“I thought that we started out the first couple of minutes a little slow,” Jackson said. “When we put Kyler Trouten in and went to our three-quarter court press, the energy level picked way up and from that point forward we were golden.”

Excel girls 45, Mount Zion 33

A furious fourth-quarter scoring rally lifted the Excel girls basketball team to a 45-33 win at Mount Zion Friday.

The game was Excel’s first in region play and the Lady Eagles are now 4-1 overall on the year.

Excel was locked in a close game with Mount Zion for three quarters, and led by one point after the third quarter. Kalli Beth Scheff then scored nine of her game-high 17 in the fourth quarter, while Rylie Boston added seven of her nine points in the final period to help pull out the win.

The Lady Eagles outscored Mount Zion 18-7 in the fourth quarter.

Excel plays again today at Walker.

Adairsville girls 70, Murray County 55

The Adairsville High girls basketball team trailed 36-31 at halftime on the road against region foe Murray County Friday night.

However, the Lady Tigers, trying to stave off what could have been a four-game losing streak and a possible 0-3 start to region play, buckled down on defense in the second half. Adairsville would outscore Murray 39-19 in the second half to take home a 70-55 victory.

Murray had just two field goals in the fourth quarter and scored just seven points in the period.

While Murray was slowing down, the Lady Tigers picked up their scoring in the second half.

Zay Harris hit four 3-pointers as part of her game-high 19, and Emily Collum added 14 points to help lead the team to victory.

Adairsville (3-3, 1-2) next plays at home against Pepperell today.

Paulding County 42, Woodland girls 35

The Woodland High girls basketball team hung with Paulding County until the very end Friday night on the road.

However, a fourth-quarter surge left the Lady Wildcats with a 42-35 loss, as they now drop to 0-4 on the year and 0-2 in Region 7-AAAAA.

Woodland was tied with Paulding going into the fourth quarter, but Paulding’s Kasie Brewer scored six of her game-high 23 points to give the Lady Patriots a lead down the stretch.

Woodland was outscored 13-6 in the final period, and that would be the difference.

Lexie Robinson, making her return to the court after a knee injury, led the scoring for the Lady Wildcats with 19 points.

Woodland will look to bounce back today at Villa Rica.

—Daily Tribune News staffers Andrew Houghton and Jason Greenberg contributed to this report.