Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence eludes a Troup pass rusher during the region championship game at Weinman Stadium on Nov. 4. Lawrence and the Canes have had their sights set on a second consecutive state championship all year, and that quest will reach its conclusion in the Class 4A state championship today in the Georgia Dome.

This time last season, the Cartersville High School football team was preparing to take on the daunting task of beating the Buford dynasty in the state championship game, and Cartersville was the underdog.

A year later, and Cartersville is the reigning state champ and has been the favorite to win a second consecutive state championship all season.

The role for the Canes has changed, but the task is the same. And after months of preparation and 14 wins against some tough competition, the day for the Canes to reach their lofty expectations has finally arrived.

The Canes will kick off the Class 4A state championship game today at 4:30 p.m. against Thomson in the Georgia Dome.

“We’re more on a mission, more hungry to get it,” senior defensive lineman Torrian Scrutchins said. “[Thomson] is a good opponent, but last year, we were the underdog, and this year, [Thomson is] the underdog. So we just have to come at them like we came at Buford.”

“Every day,” Senior Brandon Wade said of how often the Canes talk about winning a state championship. “That’s what we work for.”

“That’s the goal we set out at the beginning of the season, to win it,” safety Xavior Coaxum added. “We’re still on a mission.”

The Georgia Dome has been the epitomizing symbol of Cartersville’s goals, and the venue provides an atmosphere unlike any the Canes have played in this season.

Four state championship games were played on Friday and four more will be played today in the last round of state championships at the Georgia Dome, as Mercedes Benz Stadium is currently in construction.

“You love it. There’s nothing like it. Our kids enjoy it,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said of playing in the Georgia Dome. “It’s a rush just to see that many people there and how loud it gets. It’s pretty fun to play in front of.”

Some of the Canes went down to watch the Rome-Buford Class 5A final Friday, but the players are already accustomed to the environment having played there last season in Cartersville’s 10-0 win over Buford. Today’s game will be at the same time as last year’s, 4:30 p.m., which means the team can follow the same routine that worked so well last time.

“I didn’t really come back to reality until February last year when we won. So it was a little bit [overwhelming] last year,” Wade said of playing in the Georgia Dome. “But this year, it’s like we kind of made it our home now. So we’ll just go in there and do what we do.”

Traditional powers

Familiarity with the Dome is an advantage the Canes will have over Thomson. The last time Thomson made a state semifinal was in 2002, which is also the last time the Bulldogs won a state championship.

The only other time Cartersville and Thomson have met before was in the 2012 quarterfinals. The Canes won by a score of 21-13 before losing the next week in the semifinals against Buford.

Despite the Bulldogs’ relative lack of deep postseason runs recently, the program is no stranger to the postseason. Thomson has won five state championships in its 105-year history, which is tied for the ninth-most in GHSA history.

The school has been one of the preeminent programs in Georgia high school football for the last 50 years. Thomson has won 635 games, seventh all-time behind Cartersville in sixth with 654.

While Thomson had a pair of losing seasons in 2013 and ’14, the Bulldogs won 11 games and made the state quarterfinals last year.

1 vs. 2

Today’s Class 4A final will be a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class 4A, both undefeated. Thomson won Region 3 this year, and have won their 14 games by an average of more than 36 points per game.

Thomson is leading Class 4A in scoring with 45.9 points per game, while Cartersville is a close second with 45.5.

Cartersville has the widest average margin of victory, allowing 8.9 points per game, while Thomson is a close second, allowing 9.7 points.

“They’ve been destroying the competition,” King said of Thomson. “They have athletes all over the place. They have a lot of team speed. That’s one of the most impressive things, is how physical they are and how much team speed they have. They’re really, really good at what they do and they fly around when they do it.”

One of those players flying around for Thomson will be All-American defensive back Christian Tutt. Tutt is the No. 36-ranked prospect in the Class of 2018 by ESPN, 106 by 247Sports and 160 by Scout. He has offers from several major college football programs. He is high on Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, according to 247Sports.

“He’ll play a little bit on offense, but he’s really good in the secondary,” King said of Tutt. “He flies around and is probably one of the, if not the best, kick returners I’ve seen. He can take it to the house in the drop of a hat.”

Mirror images

With Tutt and Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, both teams will have an Army All-American on the team. The similarities don’t end there, as Thomson’s defense is very similar to Cartersville’s. Both teams have a slanting front in a 3-4 defense. King said Thomson will play more man coverage, though, and has more size up front.

“They have a lot of folks that can run around and they do a good job of it,” King said of Thomson’s defense. “They have a big ol’ nose guard. Their ends are tough players. [Familiarity with the similarities to Cartersville’s defense] helps you, but it’s tough to handle. That’s why we run it.”

Thomson outside linebacker Zach Johnson is only 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, but leads the team in multiple categories, including tackles with 95, tackles for loss with 13 and sacks with six. Middle linebacker Artest Banks is much bigger at 6-1, 225, and has 90 tackles on the year. Six-1, 235-pound Will Roberts is the team’s top defensive lineman and Thomson has a 260-pound nose guard in Trabias Jones.

In the secondary, Tutt, Jacorey Crawford, Tyrese Jones and Quatrell Hunt have combined for 14 interceptions this year. Five-foot-8 cornerback Hunt has 15 pass deflections.

Smashmouth offense

Offensively, Thomson has run the ball nearly 80 percent of its snaps. The run game is led by senior Michael Thomas. The 200-pound back has rushed for 2,240 yards on 259 carries with 24 touchdowns. Six-foot, 200-pound sophomore Bubba Murray is second on the team in rushing with 1,007 yards on 132 carries with 17 touchdowns.

“They’ll line up and run the football. They have two really good running backs that run behind a big, athletic line of scrimmage,” King said. “Both Thomas and Murray are big, physical and run extremely hard. Sometimes, people will be in position to tackle them and they’ll bounce right off of them and keep running. They’re really good running backs.”

Thomson averages 312.6 yards on the ground and 112 passing. Junior quarterback Mills Ridings is head coach Rob Ridings’ son, and is 90-of-113 passing (67.7 percent) for 1,393 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His top receiver is 6-foot-3 Tra Parker with 30 receptions for 639 yards and 10 touchdowns. The other receiver Ridings throws to frequently is 6-foot-2 J.T. Thomas. Thomas has 24 receptions for 490 yards and seven touchdowns.

While Ridings has shown the ability to pass, Cartersville is ready for a smashmouth offense.

“They like to run the ball, pull a lot of guys and get a lot of guys to the point of attack and shove it down your throat,” senior linebacker Sean Holton said of Thomson. “But we’re ready.”

“I’ve talked to a couple of coaches from teams they’ve played and they said they’re going to run the power in some form or fashion, “ King said. “Sometimes, it’s in a counter look, but it’s still downs, kicks and wraps. They pull a lot of linemen.”

King also expects trick plays from the Bulldogs.

“They’ve had a lot of stuff go their way as far as tricks and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “That’s a testament to their coaches calling it at the right time, teaching it up the right way and their players making plays. I always say good things happen to good teams and they’ve had a lot of good stuff happen for them this year.”

All comes down to the Dome

Both Thomson and Cartersville have had dominant seasons. Neither team has played a game decided by single digits. However, something will have to give today and one incredible season will come to an end, while the other team will have accomplished its ultimate goal.

The scenario of state championship or bust is one the Canes have been facing all season, and it will be amplified today in the Georgia Dome.

“This was the goal when we sat out,” King said. “Our player leadership has set the tone the whole year and reminded everybody of what it takes to get there. Now we’re here.”