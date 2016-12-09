Ashton Burley took an unconventional route to one of the greatest plays you’ll ever see—and a big region win for Cass.

With less than five minutes left, Burley threw the ball off the back of the defender guarding the inbounds, recovered it, and made an and-1 layup to give Cass a 61-60 lead over East Paulding in a game they’d go on to win 74-66 Friday.

“Watching film on them, that was a call that we had,” head coach David Brock said. “That’s what we call East, we were going to throw it off his back because they were guarding it kind of like that. It was a huge time for it to happen, and an and-1, so that was great, a turning point in the game for us.”

Burley had 16 and five steals and C.J. Bennett had 25 points for the Colonels, who went down 28-12 in the second quarter, battled back to tie the game at 44, and then went back down by double digits in the fourth quarter before a furious rally delivered them the win.

Cass outscored East 28-16 in the fourth, and 25-7 over the last minutes of the game as they came back from a 59-49 deficit.

“I know this group has a lot of heart, and the comeback that really changed the game is when we went fullcourt man and put on a lot of pressure,” Brock said.

Bennett scored 11 points in the first half for Cass, as the Colonels went down big and then fought back, going into the half down just 34-29.

The third quarter saw them trying to catch up, but never quite overtaking East Paulding. Burley hit a stepback jumper to tie the game at 44, but missed the ensuing and-1 free throw to leave it tied, and East then went on a run.

“We would get right up to about two points, one point, and then they’d pull ahead again,” Brock said.

The last East Paulding run looked like it would be the decider, but Burley, who had 10 points in the final quarter, had the last word, sneaking in behind the clueless defender for the go-ahead bucket and then sealing the game at the free-throw line.

Burley’s audaciousness on the go-ahead basket—even if it was a called play—sent the spectators in the Cass gym into a frenzy, and the Colonels rode the momentum down the stretch for the win.

Ian Whittington had 12 points and shared the team lead in rebounds with Jake Collum, who had seven points and five boards.

“I think [this game] was huge because we went on the road and won two region games,” Brock said. “Coming back home to a game that we knew we should win and digging that hole that we did, it was huge to be able to pull it out and keep this momentum going.”

Adairsville boys 48, Murray County 44

A strong third quarter led the Adairsville boys to a close 48-44 road win over Murray County Friday night.

The Tigers allowed just four points to Murray in the third period to extend its lead to 13 before holding on in the fourth quarter.

Cody Henderson led the way with 15 points for the Tigers.

Adairsville is now 4-3, 2-1 in region play, and will next take on Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe on the road Tuesday.

Paulding County 85, Woodland 67

The Woodland High boys basketball team put on a furious second-half rally, scoring 47 in the second half Friday night at Paulding County.

However, Paulding was putting up its own big offensive game, handing the Wildcats an 85-67 loss.

Woodland was led by Justice Hayes’ 16 points.

The Wildcats will turn around quickly and face Villa Rica on the road today.

—Daily Tribune News staffers Andrew Houghton and Jason Greenberg contributed to this report.