The Cartersville High school football team has put months of work in—hot summer workouts, matchups against some of top programs in the state—passing every test to reach the destination of playing for a state championship in the Georgia Dome Saturday night.

The Class 4A state championship game against Thomson was supposed to be the ultimate challenge, but it was over much quicker than the months of preparation that led up to it.

The Canes emphatically reaffirmed their reign in Class 4A by demolishing the last remaining hurdle in a perfect season, separating early from Thomson and pulling away for an astounding 58-7 win and a second consecutive state championship.

The 51-point win over the No. 2 team in the state embodies the last two seasons for Cartersville, years that featured 30 straight victories of complete and utter domination over the competition, breaking school records for points scored, wins in a row and overall program success.

“It's unbelievable. I have a great bunch of kids. I have a great coaching staff. I come to work every day and try not to mess it up,” a Gatorade-doused Cartersville had coach Joey King said of a second consecutive state title. “Our guys did a good job. Our coaches busted their tails week in and week out. A lot of that's a testament to these boys. They execute the game plan in all phases of the game.”

Cartersville scored early and often against Thomson, led by Trey Creamer’s three touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of the game. Cartersville took a 21-0 lead, and would never look back.

“I'd probably call you crazy,” Creamer said when asked if he would have believed two years ago that the Canes wouldn’t lose in 30 straight games. “It's just amazing. Most people don't get to play [in the Georgia Dome], and we got to win here two years in a row.”

While Cartersville separated early, it was turnovers that made the game dive further and further into a full-out rout. Thomson fumbled the ball seven times, five were recovered by Cartersville, and Xavior Coaxum added another interception to make it six turnovers in the game.

“I was surprised. We didn't expect that, but we'll take it,” Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence said of the lopsided score. “Obviously, it's good to beat someone like that in the state championship. So we’re really proud of that.”

Trase Fezzia returned one fumble 61 yards for a touchdown after Coaxum punched it out. Coaxum forced two fumbles in the game, in addition to his interception.

Cartersville’s other safety, Evan Williams, also forced a fumble where Sean Holton made a diving recovery while barely keeping the ball in play.

Darian Poellnitz forced another fumble and Nyvin Nelson recovered in the second quarter, leading to points for the Canes. Overall, Cartersville scored 27 points off turnovers in the game.

“Our guys took it personal all week. Our guys kept hitting all night,” King said. “We wanted to get hats to the ball and hit them. We wanted to hit them. We said going in, we didn't feel like they've been hit like we've been hit.”

Cartersville showed its full repertoire of talent in each phase of the game. Junior kicker Jonathan Cruz hit one 50-yard field goal, later adding two more from 37 and 41 yards out.

Lawrence threw for 196 yards in the first half and finished 14-for-34 with two touchdowns.

Antoine Jefferson had another big game, registering five receptions for 85 yards.

In the run game, Creamer went for 107 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. He added two receptions for 28 yards and a receiving touchdown.

On defense, Avery Showell led the team with eight tackles, including a sack and three tackles for loss.

It was an impressive performance in every phase, and it’s one the Canes expected, but would have had trouble believing two years ago.

“It feels great. It's unbelievable, man,” Antoine Jefferson said. “You never think it would be like this, but growing up and just doing everything with [my teammates], it's just crazy.”