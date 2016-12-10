Buy photo

View album

View gallery

DUAL THREAT: Jonathan Cruz has made a habit of coming up big in state championship games.

Last year, the sophomore kicker replaced injured punter Gabe Gridley and pinned Buford back numerous times despite not having punted all year.

This year, the kicker, now a junior, was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 50-yarder that he demolished, with the ball still halfway up the goalposts when it crossed the crossbar. That kick came with 1:38 left in the first half, and he added another just 80 seconds later, nailing a 41-yarder to send Cartersville into the half up 34-7.

He added a 37-yarder in the second half, but his biggest play came before all of his kicks.

In the second quarter, Cruz, now the starting punter, threw a beautiful pass to Evan Williams on a fake punt play.

“I thought we weren’t going to do it, but then he called it and I got butterflies for a second, but then I knew that we had practiced for it all week, so I was ready for it,” Cruz said.

The play came with Cartersville up just two scores at 14-0, and backed into a tough situation with 4th-and-10 at the 50. But Joey King rolled the dice, and Cruz came through with a brilliant spiraling pass to Williams 30-some yards downfield.

“At first I thought that he dropped it or something but then I realized that he caught it I was just so pumped and everybody congratulated me,” Cruz said.

Despite the perfect passing record, Cruz doesn’t expect to compete for the starting quarterback job with Trevor Lawrence next year. Asked about it, he stammered for a moment before demurring.

As long as he keeps up his work in the kicking game, Cartersville fans probably won’t mind if he sticks to kicking.

GREASY: Cartersville extended their lead very quickly, as they’re wont to do, scoring 37 points between the last 10 minutes of the second quarter and the entirety of the third.

Those runs are usually fueled by turnovers, and this one was no different. Thomson fumbled seven times in the game, and five of those were recovered by Cartersville.

At one point between the second and the third, four out of five Thomson possessions (not including the one at the end of the half) were ended by Bulldog fumbles that were recovered by Cartersville.

One of those bobbles was recovered by Trase Fezzia, who returned it 60 yards to the house to put Cartersville up 41-7.

“We were just getting everybody to the ball, you know,” Brandon Wade said. “Coach always told us, you know, get 11 hats, get 11 bodies to the ball and that’s just what we did. Balls kept popping out, Trase took one back, we recovered most of them.”

Cartersville, for its part, fumbled just once, and the Canes recovered.

WHISKERS: With a quarterback who can make every throw look easy, Cartersville can afford to take a lot of shots downfield.

They did that early in this game, but, although they had favorable matchups, Lawrence and his receivers just couldn’t quite hook up for a game-breaking play.

T.J. Horton looked like he had made a sensational catch 40 yards downfield on their second drive, but the Thomson defensive back recovered just in time to catch up and knock the ball out of Horton’s hands.

Another pass shortly after deflected off Fezzia’s outstretched hand in the end zone, as the receiver again was this close (holds hands an inch apart) from making the catch.

Running back Trey Creamer dropped a deep ball that Lawrence put right on him, and it started to look like the Cartersville deep game was cursed.

It looked even more that way when Lawrence finally hit E.J. Turner for a 73-yard touchdown over the top in the second quarter.

But wait, there was a flag on the field: Holding on the Canes.

“I was pumped, but then I got a little frustrated but I just had to, you know, but it behind me,” Turner said.

The Canes never did get their big-play bomb touchdown, as a 20-yard screen to Creamer and an 18-yard seam route to Avery Showell accounted for Lawrence’s two touchdowns. But the fact that they were taking shots at all portended something good for the Canes, as their receivers were constantly getting open enough to tempt Lawrence to heave it downfield.

“Yeah, that was part of the game plan, because their DBs couldn’t guard us,” Turner said bluntly.

TONNAGE: With Cartersville not hitting their usual long-distance scoring plays, the Canes had to punch it in from inside the 5 a few times.

Luckily, they had a secret weapon in their back pocket—two road-grading defensive ends moonlighting as fullbacks.

After Thomson kept Trey Creamer out of the end zone a few times on Cartersville’s first drive, Joey King sent Brandon Wade and Darian Poellnitz onto the field as their heavy package.

Creamer dove over the pile from three yards out on that drive, and Poellnitz and Wade were right back out there a drive later, when Creamer scored easily from the 1.

He added another 1-yard touchdown run in the third.

“I think they went to the heavy a lot because me and Darian, we bring so much, like, I guess, force to it that Trey can just about punch it in every time,” Wade said. “It’s not difficult. I think I’m an athlete, so wherever coach needs me, I’m going to go and we can do what we just did.”