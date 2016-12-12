Vic Beasley Jr. continued to dominate for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a 42-14 pasting of the St. Louis Rams.

The former Adairsville Tiger scored his second NFL touchdown in the third quarter, sacking Rams quarterback Jared Goff to force a fumble and then returning it to the house.

The sack was one of three for Beasley on the day, a total that was good enough to put him into a tie for first place in the league with reigning Super Bowl MVP Von Miller with 13.5 sacks.

Beasley is all alone in first place in the league with six forced fumbles as he continues his sensational season.

BASKETBALL

Sydney Boyd (Brewton-Parker So., Woodland) — Boyd started, played 24 minutes and scored eight points with two rebounds and two steals in Brewton-Parker’s only game last week, a 73-51 win over Florida Memorial. Through six games, the Lady Barons are 4-2 with the best opponent field-goal percentage in NAIA, and Boyd is fifth on the team with 7.3 points per game.

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga), Woodland) — Holloway scored just four points in a blowout loss to BC Nokia before missing Korihait’s next game, another loss to Kouvot.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby scored just three points but handed out four assists and snatched a team-high three steals in Alcorn’s only game last week, a blowout loss to Louisiana Tech. After eight games, Mosby is averaging an even six points per contest and leads the Braves with 15 total steals.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbas Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — In what’s becoming a common story, Rodgers went off in a loss for last-place Malbas, scoring a team-high 22 points to go with four rebounds in a 104-80 defeat to Umea. He’s now fourth in the Basketligan with 17.8 points per game.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower continues to get minutes in blowouts for Truett-McConnell, playing three in a 84-59 loss at Bluefield on Saturday.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin was busy last week as Reinhardt played three times. In a win over Voorhees on Monday, he scored four points with three assists and three steals. He followed that up on Wednesday by making 4-of-5 3s for 12 points in a win over St. Andrews.

The Eagles couldn’t finish off the undefeated week, though, losing 93-91 to Montreat on Saturday as Tobin scored three points.

Tobin is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Forty-five of his 53 field goal attempts this year have been 3-pointers.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — After missing the first game of the week for Point, Winters scored eight points in a loss to Allen Saturday. He’s averaging five points and 2.8 rebounds per game.