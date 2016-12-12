The Cartersville wrestling team competed at Northside High School on Saturday in the Rumble at the Rock Duals Tournament, finishing third out of 12 teams.

Cartersville placed second at this event last year. This year, the Canes defeated St. Anne Pacelli (70-12), Shaw (48-33), and Harris County (48-36) in the pool round, winning their pool to earn a berth in the three-team finals. Cartersville would lose hard-fought matches to the other finalists, Veterans and Spencer, to take third place.

Robby Earick, at 132 pounds, won all five of his matches, with three by pin, to lead the Canes. Four other Canes wrestlers went 4-1 with three pins apiece: Caz Smith, at 106 pounds; John Reed Evans, at 160; Ryan Hardesty, at 195 and 220; and Rafael Lopez at 285 pounds.

Jonathan De La Cruz, who switched off with Hardesty at 195 and 220, recorded pins in each of his wins and finished 3-1.

The excitement wasn’t over after the match on Saturday, as the wrestlers were able to finish up in time to get down to the Georgia Dome and watch the Cartersville football team win its second straight state championship.

With that season over, the Canes’ wrestlers are expected to welcome back a few dual-sport athletes Saturday when they head to Whitewater’s tournament.