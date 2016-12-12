A long road trip paid off for the Woodland wrestling team last weekend, as the Wildcats finished fifth at the Jim Graves Invitational in Brandon, Florida.

“It was about a seven-and-a-half hour drive,” coach Adrian Tramutola said. “We had a charter bus that took all the kids down there, stayed the night obviously, but it was a good road trip. We got to see some teams that we normally never see, saw some different competition, so it was a great trip for the team and the kids.”

The Wildcats finished in the top third of the 15-team field despite having less opportunities to score points than many of their competitors.

“We only entered 12 guys, we held two guys out and the four teams that finished ahead of us all had two extra point scorers as well, they were allowed two guys extra in the tournament,” Tramutola said. “So we were at a little disadvantage, we were trying to wrestle 12 against other people’s 16 in the individual tournament where they all scored points. We definitely wouldn’t have been a top-two team, but I think third was within reach.”

Woodland had several wrestlers who placed highly. Kyle Gollhofer at 113 pounds was the Wildcats’ top finisher, taking second, while Dawson Woods at 138, Cody Cochran at 160 and Hunter Hardin at 220 all finished third, according to Tramutola.

Gavin Nix at 106, Vinny Rosati at 126 and Brody Williams at 182 all finished fourth.

The road trip took Woodland out of its comfort zone, and into competition with some very good teams.

“You had South Dade, out of Miami, who’s been 17-time state champs, been one of the top teams in the Southeast,” Tramutola said. “Camden County, who we’ve lost to the last couple of years, definitely one of the best teams in the Southeast. Brandon, Florida, who’s been a top-ten program in the country multiple times, so we got to see some really good teams.”

The Wildcats will wrestle this weekend at the McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga before hitting their Christmas break and coming back in January with the Buford Invitational and region duals.

With the early season wrapping up, Tramutola is hoping that the tough competition they’ve faced has prepared the Wildcats, and their Florida jaunt should have helped.

“Overall good performance, we really found some areas we need improvements on, so it was a good trip,” Tramutola said.