What if I told you the Cartersville football team would win 30 games, and two state championships, in a row?

That low-budget 30 for 30 idea came to fruition Saturday, as the Canes beat Thomson in the Class 4A state championship at the Georgia Dome.

The final score of 58-7 was the second-most lopsided championship game score in GHSA history.

The unprecedented success over the last two years has been a product of a uniquely talented group of players, and those talents were on full display Saturday.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Trey Creamer (8)

Creamer scored the first three touchdowns of the game, and the Canes never looked back.

He ran in a 3-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal to start the scoring when he leaped over the pile and broke a tackle with a spin on the goal line for a 7-0 lead. He later added a 1-yard run for a second score in the first quarter on another third-and-goal.

His third touchdown came in the passing game when he caught a 20-yard screen pass, broke a tackle and raced past Thomson defenders for a touchdown on a second-and-goal.

Creamer had one final touchdown less than four minutes into the second half from six yards out after his earlier touchdown on the drive was wiped out due to a penalty.

While the four touchdowns were the highlights of the game for Creamer, his longest run was a 71-yard gain when the Canes were backed up to their own 1-yard line in the third quarter. The play set up a Jonathan Cruz 37-yard field goal.

The Minnesota-committed senior finished the game with 16 carries for 107 yards and three touchdowns rushing to go along with two receptions for 28 yards and a score.

On defense, Creamer had what may have been a touchdown-saving tackle on Thomson’s first offensive play of the game when he dragged Mike Thomas down from behind after a 25-yard gain. On the very next play, he took Thomas down for a 4-yard loss. He finished with three solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the game.

STANDOUTS

Jonathan Cruz

After taking the Dome by storm last season, Cruz did it again Saturday.

His 47-yard field goal and punts inside the 10-yard line were the difference in 2015 against Buford, but this year’s performance served more to help the Canes flex their proverbial muscle given the lopsided score.

Cruz hit a 50-yard field goal to take a 31-0 lead in the second quarter, which is the second-longest field goal in his career. He added a 41-yard field goal 1:20 later to give Cartersville a 34-7 halftime lead.

He also made a 37-yard field goal in the second half. All in all, Cruz outscored Thomson himself, 16-7.

In addition to his field goals, he hit seven of his 10 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks, averaging 59.5 yards per kickoff. His punt average was not up to his standards, hitting five for 151 yards, but that was largely dragged down by one 9-yard shank and he hit a long of 44 in the game and dropped two inside the 20.

While the 50-yard field goal was his most impressive play of the game, the pass he threw on a fourth-down fake punt to Evan Williams was the most surprising. Cruz sold the fake, and the pass was a well-thrown ball. The play caught Thomson by total surprise, went for a 45-yard gain and helped the Canes extend their lead.

Trevor Lawrence (15)

There were six dropped passes and about four more passes that were well-thrown deep balls and could have been caught. Those plays dragged down Lawrence’s statistics to 14-of-34 for 196 yards. Penalties also took three big pass plays of 32, 69 and 73 yards away, but Lawrence still made some big plays that actually counted. His best pass of the night was an 18-yard touchdown on a post route to Avery Showell for a touchdown that hit the senior receiver in stride.

Lawrence threw for two touchdowns in the game, giving him 51 for the year, which is the third-highest total for a single season, only behind K’Hari Lane’s mark of 56 that he set on Saturday in Macon County’s Class A championship game and Hutson Mason’s 54 touchdowns for Lassiter in 2009.

Lawrence finishes the year with 3,904 passing yards on 250-of-406 attempts.

Xavior Coaxum (3)

Coaxum was involved in two turnovers Saturday, broke up two passes and added seven tackles, six solo.

He knocked down a pass on a third-down play in the first quarter to force a punt before contributing to the fumble bonanza early in the third quarter that saw Thomson turn the ball over on three of its first four possessions in the second half. He forced one fumble that Trase Fezzia took 60 yards back for a touchdown when he pried the ball away from Mike Thomas just before he reached the turf. He broke up a long pass attempt on the next possession, and then intercepted a pass near the goal line on the Thomson drive after that.

Coaxum ended his senior year with 84 tackles, six for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack and 12 pass breakups.

Avery Showell (9)

Showell had one sack called back when he got Thomson quarterback Mills Ridings’ facemask, but the play still displayed Showell’s athleticism and patience, as he waited from his linebacker position for an opening and then accelerated to chase down Ridings.

He finished with a team-leading nine tackles in the game, three for loss, and laid a big quarterback hit on Ridings as well.

He also had two receptions for 27 yards, including a 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter to take a 28-7 lead.

The Wake Forest commit finishes his senior year with 44 receptions for 790 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense. On defense, Showell had 69 tackles, 19.5 for loss, with 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Antoine Jefferson (6)

Jefferson had five receptions for 85 yards. He made a Thomson player fall on a cut for a 36-yard gain in the second quarter. He also caught a slant and broke a few tackles for a 29-yard gain to set up a touchdown on the very next play.

His numbers would have been bigger, but he had a touchdown called back because of a holding penalty.

Jefferson led the Canes in the game, but also led the team in receiving this year with 64 receptions for 904 yards.

Trase Fezzia (3)

Fezzia got Cartersville started on the right track with a 52-yard kickoff return. He also brought back a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, had five tackles on defense and caught a 20-yard screen pass. He had another 69-yard catch called back by a penalty when he went up and caught a jumpball and then broke a tackle on the way to a score.

He finishes the season with 45 tackles, three return touchdowns, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

Honorable Mention

Dominique Williams — Williams had seven carries for 53 yards and scored a touchdown in mop-up duty, showing impressive balance and vision to help keep the chains moving and run out the clock late in the game.

Sean Holton — Holton finished with eight tackles, five solo, and a fumble recovery when he dove for the ball just before it went out of bounds to give the Canes the ball back in the third quarter.

Evan Williams — Williams forced a fumble, broke up a pass and caught a 45-yard pass for a first down on Cartersville’s fake punt.

Darian Poellnitz — Poellnitz forced a fumble, made three tackles, one for loss, and paved the way for two of Creamer’s touchdown runs out of the heavy package while in at fullback.