HISTORY MAKERS — The Cartersville High football team came into the Class 4A state championship game Saturday in the Georgia Dome ranked No. 1 in the state and had been blowing opponents out in its previous 14 games.

The offense had broken a school record for points scored and had not played a game decided by single digits all season, despite playing eight teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s postseason rankings released Sunday.

Still, no one could have imagined the annihilation No. 2 Thomson was in for Saturday night.

It was a history-making night in a history-making season for the Canes.

—The 58-7 score is the second-highest point differential ever in a Georgia state championship game, according to Georgia High School Football Daily. Tift County defeated LaGrange back in 1983 by a score of 59-6 for the highest margin of victory and points scored in a state championship game.

Cartersville entered Saturday’s game as 12-point favorites in the CalPreps projections and eight-point favorites by the Maxwell projections.

“We really didn't,” Cartersville senior receiver Antoine Jefferson said when asked if he expected a lopsided score in the championship game. “We were practicing all week to take the game and make it all us, but we didn't expect it to be like that.”

—Cartersville not only put itself on the leaderboard for highest margin of victory in a championship game, but the 2016 Canes are fourth all-time with 695 points scored in one season. 2014 Washington County scored 737, 2013 Buford scored 707 and 2015 Colquitt County scored 700.

—With his two touchdowns Saturday, Trevor Lawrence passed Deshaun Watson for the third-most touchdown passes in a single season with 51. K’Hari Lane set the new record Saturday for Macon County and he now has 56 touchdowns, passing Hutson Mason’s 54 in 2009. Lawrence also is now seventh on the single-season passing yards leader list with 3,904. Lawrence has 10,631 passing yards for his career, just 2,114 off Jake Fromm for second all-time and 2,881 off Deshaun Watson’s career mark. Lawrence has 120 career touchdowns now, 39 off Watson’s career mark for most all-time.

—Cartersville becomes just the 11th team to put together two consecutive 15-0 seasons, and is the 19th team in Georgia history to win 30 straight games.

—With their fourth state title, the Cartersville program is now tied for 15th in GHSA history.

—The Cartersville football team had already passed its own win streak for a school record and its five consecutive region titles are also a school record. The senior class finishes with a 53-3 overall record, two state titles, four region titles and 14 playoff wins, all school records.

BEST IN STATE? — Cartersville put in a dominating performance on the biggest stage in the state in the Georgia Dome and did it on television for everyone to see. It was the most lopsided game of the eight state championships Friday and Saturday, and the beatdown begged the question around Cartersville and around the state: could this Cartersville team beat Class 7A finalists Grayson or Roswell?

Those two programs went to overtime in the final game of the weekend with Grayson prevailing 23-20.

The question of what team is the best in the state is the only one left after Cartersville undisputedly rolled through its competition this year.

Grayson is ranked fifth in the nation by MaxPreps. Cartersville is ranked 78th nationally and fifth in the state in those MaxPreps computer rankings behind Grayson, Roswell, Mill Creek and Class 6A champ Valdosta.

In the Maxwell computer rankings, Grayson is ranked as the 14th-best GHSA team since 1948.

Grayson is ranked No. 1 in those ratings this year, followed by Roswell, Mill Creek and Cartersville.

GPB’s Larry Smith weighed in on the topic after the game.

“I take Cartersville,” Smith said when asked by Jon Nelson in the postgame coverage. “I’m sorry, and I go back to the defense. When you talk about your 15-0, you didn’t give up more than three touchdowns the entire season, held an opponent to 10 points or less 10 times this season and an offense no one managed to stop all season long. With a defense against a team that was averaging 46 points per game, you gave up only seven. You forced six turnovers, five fumbles. You dominated a team in every way you could. I’m sorry, I think Roswell is a great team. I think Grayson is a great team. [Cartersville], I’ve been impressed with the entire season and they haven’t stopped and they’re not going to stop in 2017.”

Cartersville head coach Joey King was more diplomatic when asked by GPB’s Sam Crenshaw.

“I don’t know about all that, but I know we’re the best in 4A.”

The argument that puts the Canes in the discussion for best team, regardless of class, is that the Canes dispatched Westlake by a score of 31-0 back on Sept. 9. Westlake lost 28-0 at Roswell in the Class 7A semifinals this season.

Cartersville went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in Class 4A this year in all the major rankings, and have been No. 1 in the AJC for 25 straight polls. The 2016 team scored 46.3 points per game, while allowing just 8.7 points, good enough for more than a 37.5-point average margin of victory.

The 2015 team, for comparison, averaged 40.1 points per game and allowed 7.1 points per game.

We posed the question on Twitter Monday afternoon, what is the best Cartersville team of all time? At press time, 60 percent of the 165 votes were for the 2016 team, 27 percent voted for the 2015 team, 9 percent voted for 1999, and 4 percent voted for 1991.

“I don't think you can really compare the two teams,” Trey Creamer said Saturday when asked about the 2016 team compared to the 2015 team. “We both have had senior leaders. We both have worked every day to get better, to get back to the Georgia Dome and win it.”

“I didn’t expect us to go back [to the state championship] so easily,” Cartersville kicker Jonathan Cruz said before the state championship game. “This year felt easier than last year. ... I just feel like this team has a great offense and we put points on the board when we needed to.”

GOING DEEP — If it appeared like Lawrence was throwing the deep ball more Saturday against Thomson than he had all year, it was because he was. The Canes’ typical precision passing game featuring screen passes, slants and short crossing routes was also on display, but Lawrence aired it out more than usual, too.

He threw 10 passes where the target was 25 or more yards downfield. According to Lawrence and King, the extra shots downfield were a product of taking what the Thomson defense gave.

“They ran man a lot and blitzed a lot, so we thought we would take advantage of that,” Lawrence said.

“They manned up. If you man up, we're going to try to take those,” King said. “We hit some, we missed some, we dropped some, we had some called back. You're going to have those when you take some shots.”

Some of those passes beyond 25 yards were completed, but all of those were called back because of penalties. Cartersville had a 32-yard touchdown pass called back, a 10-yard touchdown run by Creamer called back, a 73-yard touchdown pass on a deep fly to E.J. Turner called back and a 69-yard touchdown pass to Trase Fezzia called back. All five big plays were called back because of holding.

Cartersville had 10 penalties for 94 yards of losses in the game. King, though, is pleased the Canes’ persistent penalties this season never came back to haunt them.

“It got a little sloppy at times,” he said of the penalties. “We had some big plays called back, but our guys did a good job of overcoming. A couple of times we overcame them and a couple of times we didn’t. A lot of that is how fast and how physical Thomson is. They were flying around there, now.”

Drops also cost the Canes from winning by an even wider margin, which is remarkable considering Saturday’s game was only two points off the record for the biggest blowout in state championship history.

There were six drops in the game by Cartersville, and four more passes that were well thrown by Lawrence and could have been caught. Several of those passes were on the deep shots downfield.

“We were open a lot and we didn’t catch the ball like we usually do, so we could have done a lot better,” Jefferson said.

“We had some drops and stuff, we had some bad throws,” Lawrence added. “It could have been worse I think. We had some penalties. It was not our best game, but we’ll definitely take it.”

ADVERSE TO ADVERSITY — Cartersville was so dominant during the season that the Canes never really faced much adversity in any one game. They won every game by double digits and only trailed in one game, but never at halftime.

Going down to Woodward Academy and pulling out a 26-15 win was probably the team’s toughest test of the year. That game, and the slow start to the state semifinals against Mary Persons, were the greatest challenges the Canes faced all year.

“Last week,” King said of the biggest moment of his team’s season. “We knew, facing a little bit of adversity against Mary Persons, going down 14 in the first quarter, our guys never stopped fighting. That’s a testament to the kids that we have.”

The players were not bothered by the lack of challenge in the season.

“I just think we work hard and we don’t ever take things for granted,” Lawrence said. “We work for everything and that’s the main thing.”

“We get what we give,” Creamer said of the lopsided state championship game. “We worked all week in practice to try to prepare for this team, and I believe it worked out well for us.”

DOME DEMOLITION — Like a starting pitcher with all of his pitches working, Cartersville outperformed Thomson in every facet of the game, not just on the scoreboard.

Cartersville’s average starting field position was their own 48-yard line. Thomson’s was its own 25-yard line.

Cartersville outgained Thomson 399-284. Thomson came into the game averaging 340.8 yards per game and 264.9 rushing yards per game. The Canes held Thomson to just 94 yards on the ground.

Thomson had been averaging 45.9 points per game as well, 0.4 points more than the Canes.

The major statistical category was the turnover department. Thomson had just 12 turnovers all season and five fumbles entering Saturday. Thomson lost five fumbles in the state championship game alone and had six total turnovers.

Thomson averaged just 4.7 yards per play and just 2.5 yards per carry. The Bulldogs averaged 8.9 yards per running play and 8.3 yards per play in the prior 14 games.

Even more impressive, Cartersville put a running clock on their opponent in the fourth quarter of a state championship game.

“We came out there and played harder than they did and we just wanted it more,” Xavior Coaxum said of the game. “We just came out with the intensity. We wanted the state championship and we never looked back.”

On the offensive side of the ball for Cartersville, the Canes scored points on six-of-nine first-half possessions, including two field goals. They scored two touchdowns and added a field goal in five second-half possessions. Cartersville averaged 6.23 yards per play.

Thomson, for its part, scored one touchdown on a trick play in the second quarter, but went scoreless in its other 14 possessions, with five fumbles, an interception and two turnovers on downs.

GAME STATISTICS



1 2 3 4 F

Cartersville 14 20 17 7 58

Thomson 0 7 0 0 7



First quarter

C - Trey Creamer 3 run (Jonathan Cruz kick), 8:03

C - Trey Creamer 1 run (Jonathan Cruz kick), 0:10

Second quarter

C - Trey Creamer 20 pass from Trevor Lawrence (Jonathan Cruz kick), 9:45

T - Trey Parker 59 pass from Demekus Taylor (Dakota Gergen kick), 8:26

C - Avery Showell 18 pass from Trevor Lawrence (Jonathan Cruz kick), 5:09

C - Jonathan Cruz 50 field goal, 1:38

C - Jonathan Cruz 41 field goal, 0:18

Third quarter

C - Trase Fezzia 60 fumble return (Jonathan Cruz kick), 9:57

C - Trey Creamer 1 run (Jonathan Cruz kick), 8:34

C - Jonathan Cruz 37 field goal, 2:25

Fourth quarter

C - Dominique Williams 8 run (Grant Farmer kick), 4:35



First Downs

Cartersville 14

Thomson 15

Rushes/Yards (Net)

Cartersville — 29-158

Thomson — 38-94

Passing Yards (Net)

Cartersville 241

Thomson 190

Pass Comp.-attempts

Cartersville — 15-35

Thomson — 15-23

Total Offense Plays-Yards

Cartersville — 64-399

Thomson — 61-284

Fumbles-lost

Cartersville — 1-0

Thomson — 7-5

Penalties/Yards

Cartersville — 10-94

Thomson — 5-27

Time of Possession

Cartersville — 24:02

Thomson — 23:52



Rushing: Cartersville - Trey Creamer 16-107, Dominique Williams 7-53, T.J. Horton 1-8, Trevor Lawrence 5-(-10). Thomson - Mike Thomas 28-84, Mills Ridings 5-17, Bubba Murray 4-8, Team 1-(-7), Marcus Cade 0-(-8).

Passing: Cartersville - Trevor Lawrence 14-34-0-196, Jonathan Cruz 1-1-0-45. Thomson - Mills Ridings 14-21-1-131, Demekus Taylor 1-1-0-59, Marcus Cade 0-1-0-0.

Receiving: Cartersville - Antoine Jefferson 5-85, Trey Creamer 2-28, Avery Showell 2-27, E.J. Turner 2-20, JKobe Orr 2-16, Evans Williams 1-45, Trase Fezzia 1-20. Thomson - Trey Parker 6-101, Davon Crockett 3-16, Marcus Cade 2-31, JT Thomas 2-24, Demekus Taylor 1-11, Mike Thomas 1-7.