Trevor Lawrence is the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2018 and, arguably, the best quarterback in the country, regardless of class. His team went undefeated and won the state championship, setting a school record and placing fourth all-time for most points in a single season in the state of Georgia.

If all that wasn’t enough, Lawrence added to his already impressive resume Monday when he was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year.

Lawrence is the first Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Cartersville High School.

The award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Lawrence as Georgia’s best high school football player.

Lawrence finished his junior year with 3,904 passing yards on 250-of-406 attempts and 51 touchdown passes. He passed Deshaun Watson for the third-most touchdown passes in a single season in the state of Georgia.

Lawrence also is now seventh on the single-season passing yards leader list with 3,904. Lawrence has 10,631 career passing yards, just 2,114 off Jake Fromm for second all-time and 2,881 off Deshaun Watson’s career mark in the state of Georgia. Lawrence has 120 career touchdowns now, 39 off Watson’s career mark for most all-time in the state.

He already is a two-time first-team all-state honoree and will likely by named the Class 4A Player of the Year for the second year in a row. He also is the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports, Rivals and Scout.

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Lawrence has maintained a 4.07 GPA in the classroom, according to a press release from the GHSA.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Lawrence joins recent Gatorade Georgia Football Players of the Year Jake Fromm (2015-16, Houston County High School), A.J. Gray (2014-15, Washington County High School), Deshaun Watson (2013-14, Gainesville High School), Taylor Lamb (2012-13, Calhoun High School), Kenyan Drake (2011–12, Hillgrove High School), Brian Randolph (2010-11, Kell High School), and Hutson Mason (2009-10, Lassiter High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

NATIONALLY RANKED — USA Today released its Super 25 Computer Rankings for the best teams in the country on Monday, and the Cartersville High football team was ranked No. 23.

It is the first time this season Cartersville has been ranking in the top 25 of the USA Today rankings.

In another prominent national computer ranking, Cartersville is No. 78 by MaxPreps.

PARADE — A parade will be held to honor the 2016 Class 4A state champion Cartersville Purple Hurricanes on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

The parade route begins at the intersection of Main Street and Etowah Drive, goes up Main Street, turns left on Gilmer Street and ends at Tabernacle Baptist Church.