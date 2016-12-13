Bartow girls basketball roundup: Excel girls lock down Hebron; Cass girls pull away from Hiram

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View album

View gallery Excel’s Rylie Boston goes up for a shot during the Lady Eagles’ home win Tuesday over Hebron. Boston scored eight points and 14 rebounds in the game.

The Excel girls basketball team played suffocating defense to beat Hebron Christian Academy 44-16 Tuesday.

“I thought we played real well tonight, came out and changed defenses up two or three different times, but bottom line is they played hard, and when they play hard good things happen,” coach Eric Harris said.

Whitney Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Lady Eagles (5-2), who gave up three points in the first quarter, seven in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth.

Rylie Boston got Excel off to a quick start, scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds in the first quarter. Boston, who finished with eight points and 14 rebounds, teamed with Kalli Beth Scheff to give the Lady Eagles a dual threat out of the post.

Scheff finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

“They’re playing well together,” Harris said. “It’s nice to have two girls that can play, they work well together. They do a great job for us and, yeah, it’s a blessing to have two girls like that.”

Brighton McCollum also played well for Excel, finishing with eight points, four rebounds, a team-high four assists, and three steals.

Excel built its lead with a little bit of full-court pressure, something Harris says he’d like to see more of.

“Well, we try to press when we can, and we felt like tonight we had a great chance of being able to put some pressure on them,” Harris said. “I would love to press a lot, but there are some games when we can’t—but tonight I felt like we could and it worked to our advantage.”

The Lady Eagles will go on the road to take on North Cobb Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.

“I feel like we’re building, it’s a work in progress,” Harris said. “We’re 5-2, and I don’t know the last time Excel girls have been 5-2, but we’re just trying to build, just trying to get better every day, that’s our goal.”

Cass girls 41, Hiram 28

The Cass High girls basketball team moved over .500 in region play by defeating Hiram Tuesday night on the road by a score of 41-28. Cass’ defense did not allow more than eight points in any quarter.

An offensive surge in the first quarter gave the Lady Colonels an edge, and then a 14-point third quarter helped them pull away for a 17-point lead after three quarters.

Jana Morning earned three buckets, while Payton Stoddard and Kyla Michienzi each hit a 3-pointer in a 14-point first quarter to take the lead. The Lady Colonels would never relinquish that lead, extending it to nine at halftime.

Michienzi and Morning each hit 3s, with Morning scoring five of her game-high 16 in the third quarter and Michienzi adding five of her 10 points in the period.

Cass is now 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAA.

The team will return to action Friday at Walton.

LFO 71, Adairsville girls 57

A rough start cost the Adairsville High girls basketball team in its game Tuesday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

The Lady Tigers fell behind by 14 points in the first quarter, and that would ultimately be the difference in a 71-57 LFO win. LFO scored 22 first-quarter points, led by Jazzmyn Elston, who had 10 of her game-high 30 points in the opening stanza.

Emily Collum and Adairsville would make a run at a comeback, though. Collum scored 11 of her team-high 21 points in the second quarter, including three of her five 3-pointers in the game.

The Lady Tigers outscored LFO 21-15 in the period to make the score 37-29 at halftime.

Adairsville would again outscore LFO and stiffen up its defense in the third quarter. Adairsville allowed just eight points to the Lady Warriors in the period and got 3s from Zay Harris and Nakiyah Washington to cut the deficit to six entering the fourth quarter.

However, Elston came back from a scoreless third quarter to put up 16 points in the fourth and help LFO pull away for the win.

Adairsville is now 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in region play.

The Lady Tigers will next take on Bremen Friday on the road.

Rome 76, Woodland girls 26

Lexie Robinson scored 12 points and Madgie Robinson scored nine for the Woodland High girls basketball team, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with an undefeated Rome team Tuesday night.

Rome is currently tied atop the Region 7-AAAAA standings at 3-0, while the Lady ’Cats fall to 0-6, 0-4 in region play.

—The Daily Tribune News sports editor Jason Greenberg contributed to this report.