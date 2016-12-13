Cass edges Hiram; Excel boys fall in ugly game

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The Cass High boys basketball team was able to eke out a win Tuesday night on the road at Hiram by a score of 36-34.

The win puts Cass firmly into the No. 3 spot in the region, as the Colonels are now two games ahead of Villa Rica and Hiram, and will not play another region game until Jan. 3.

Cass is now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 7-AAAAA.

Cass held a slim lead throughout Tuesday’s game against Hiram with the Hornets looking to even their record with the Colonels.

Cass was able to go up by seven points with roughly 1:40 left, but Hiram cut the lead to two points with 5.8 seconds remaining. Cass was then fouled, and missed both free throws in the double bonus to give Hiram a chance with 5.8 seconds left.

Hiram advanced the ball to halfcourt with 2.8 seconds on the clock, but threw the ball away on a sideline out-of-bounds play to help Cass hang on for the win.

“Any win is a good win,” Cass head coach David Brock said of the game. “I think there are prettier wins than this one was, but we were able to grind one out.

“I’m very happy sitting in third place in the reigon behind Carrollton and Kell and two games ahead of fourth and fifth, which is Villa Rica and Hiram. Those are two teams we already beat, so that’s good to get through this little stretch.”

C.J. Bennett led the scoring for Cass with 14 points, while Jake Collum, Jacquez Milles and Ian Whittington all had six.

The Colonels will return to action Friday against Dacula in the Spartan Shootout at West Hall.

Hebron 69, Excel 44

The Excel boys basketball team tried to liven up a blowout with a brawl, but when the dust cleared, the Eagles were still routed by Hebron Tuesday night, 69-44.

“Tempers got going, something happened ... but just things got a little out of hand,” Excel coach Gary Boulier said, a nice way to describe a fracas that saw punches thrown and multiple players ejected.

The animosity that had been building, thanks to the big margin and hard fouls on both sides, finally boiled over with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

Excel’s Jacob Murray knocked the ball out of bounds, and the brawl started behind the play, quickly drawing in multiple players before the refs broke it up.

Excel’s Dylan Drew and Hebron’s Tyler Pritchett were both assessed technical fouls, flagrant fouls and ejected, while Excel’s Levi Blackwell and Hebron’s Connor Almon each drew techs for joining the fray.

“I tried to calm my boys down and that’s all I can do,” Boulier said. “I tried to talk to them, tried to help them learn to make the right decisions in the future.”

As the referees tried to figure out just who had done what, Excel principal Tammy Griffith had to take the microphone at the scorer’s table to remind players and fans alike of the GHSA sportsmanship pledge.

The game stayed ugly when it resumed, as both teams continued to foul heavily, prolonging the game. A fourth quarter that started with Hebron up 54-25 nevertheless took nearly 40 minutes to complete.

The game didn’t start off so badly for the Eagles, as Jordan Wilkie scored nine points in the first quarter and they went into the second down just 13-11.

Hebron would reel off a 19-6 run in the second, though, and take a 32-17 lead after a first half that grew increasingly chippy.

Wilkie, who scored just one point over the middle two quarters, came back with 10 in the fourth to lead all scorers with 20 for the game. He also had five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Trace Still hit two 3s and finished with nine points for the Eagles, who fall to 0-5 on the season.

“I just hope we can do better as far as our control, our character, and get better as a team,” Boulier said. “I mean, that first half, we played pretty well, that’s our best half of the year, so we’re going to keep getting better.”

The Eagles play next on Friday when they travel to take on North Cobb Christian.