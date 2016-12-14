12 Tigers honored on all-region

The 2016 Adairsville High football team was young and inexperienced and could not match the high standard for success the previous five Tigers teams had set, going 3-7 and missing the playoffs by one touchdown in their final game.

Still, the heavy losses to graduation in 2015 allowed some of the younger Adairsville players to step up into new roles in 2016, and several of those players were rewarded Monday with selection to the All-Region 6-AAA team.

Offensive lineman Maddox Teems and long snapper Jacob Potter were selected to the first team; wide receiver Ethan Belcher, offensive lineman Jeb Simerly, athlete Travon Branch, defensive linemen Denzel Pitt and Devon Isaac and linebacker Dakota Hughes were selected to the second team; and Roger Redd, Mason Boswell, Chad Lowery and Bryce Burgess were selected honorable mention.

“Anytime you do an all-star team or a recognition team like that, there’s certainly going to be some, I guess, controversy over it. But I think we were again well-represented and I’m happy for those guys,” Adairsville head coach Eric Bishop said.

Teems made the all-region team for the second consecutive year in a row after being named to the second team last year.

Simerly was honorable mention last year and was upgraded to second team this year as a senior. Simerly averaged three pancakes per game and had an average grade of 85, while Teems averaged 2.5 pancakes per game this season and had an average grade of 90.

“Those two guys have anchored our offensive line the last two years,” Bishop said. “Jeb kind of battled the injury bug this season on two different occasions [ankle injuries]. Maddox, being a junior, he’ll be back for us next year and we’ll kind of look for him to be the leader of that offensive line.”

In addition to Teems, Potter also was named to the first team thanks to his expert long snapping. Potter is the No. 14-ranked long snapper in the country for the Class of 2017, according to the Rubio Long Snapping Rankings.

“In that region, we have a “specialist category,” Bishop said. “That was cool and, hopefully, he’ll do well in this all-star game [Georgia Northwest Bowl], and shortly after signing day, we’ll find out where he’s going to land as far as his college days are concerned. I’m very happy for him. Not only that, but he got our Special Teams Player of the Year in our awards banquet. Good things happen to those who work hard and are as committed as he’s been.”

Senior defensive ends Denzel Pitt and Devon Isaac both were named to the second team, and the pair combined for 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks on the year.

Dakota Hughes led the team in tackles this season with 80, and he was joined by juniors Ethan Belcher and Travon Branch on the second team. Belcher had 27 receptions for 587 receiving yards this season, while Branch had 802 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.

“Hopefully, we’re going to take that momentum with this junior class,” Bishop said. “Dakota Hughes far and away had his best game against North Murray, kind of came into his own. We were very impressed with what we saw out of him in the North Murray game. ... We’re obviously expecting big things out of him. Travon Branch, he’s one of the two most explosive players on our offense this season, him and Ethan Belcher.”

As for the players listed as honorable mention, senior quarterback Roger Redd threw for 1,676 yards on 93-of-184 attempts (50.5 percent) with 17 touchdowns.

Sophomore Mason Boswell was a two-way standout at safety and running back and had 82 attempts for 345 yards rushing and 49 tackles on defense. He was named honorable mention as both a running back and defensive back.

Junior safety Bryce Burgess also was named honorable mention after he had 64 tackles and three pass breakups this season.

Offensive player of the year: RB Kyle Bailey, Bremen, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Baylon Spector, Calhoun, Sr.

First-team offense

QB – Cole Kibler, Ringgold, So.

RB – Tucker Gregg, Murray County, Jr.

WR – Malik Lawrence, Calhoun, Sr.

WR – Andre Tarver, Ringgold, So.

WR – Luke Jones, Calhoun, Sr.

WR – Mac Brower, Ringgold, Sr.

TE – Braden Weaver, Murray County, Sr.

OL – William Long, Calhoun, Sr.

OL – Caleb Storm, Sonoraville, Sr.

OL – Dawson Oliver, North Murray, Sr.

OL – Nick Culpepper, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Jr.

OL – Brody Strickland, Bremen, Sr.

OL – Noah Davenport, Calhoun, Sr.

OL – Margarito Gutierrez, Murray County, Jr.

OL – Maddox Teems, Adairsville, Jr.

ATH – Baylon Spector, Calhoun, Sr.

ATH – Brady Harper, North Murray, Sr.

K – Matthew Reese, Bremen, Sr.

First-team defense

DL – CJ Fuller, Calhoun, Jr.

DL – Logan Johnson, Bremen, Sr.

DL – Ryan McCallion, Sonoraville, Sr.

DL – Zeke Nance, Calhoun, Jr.

DL – Hunter Sosebee, Murray County, Sr.

DL – Luke Griffin, North Murray, So.

LB – Kyle Bailey, Bremen, Sr.

LB – Sherrod Agee, Sonoraville, Sr.

LB – Bailey Lester, Calhoun, Jr.

LB – Brody Frazier, North Murray, Sr.

LB – Gio Chavez, Murray County, Jr.

LB – Lane Moore, Sonoraville, Jr.

DB – Ryan Randall, Calhoun, Sr.

DB – Hunter McCurdy, North Murray, Sr.

DB – Tate Moore, Sonoraville, Sr.

DB – Rhett Abernathy, Calhoun, Sr.

DB – Fernando Pulido, North Murray, Sr.

P – Kevin Villatoro, Sonoraville, Sr.

LS – Jacob Potter, Adairsville, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB – Gavin Gray, Calhoun, So.

RB – Alec Martin, Haralson County, Sr.

RB – Tristan Key, Sonoraville, Jr.

WR – Ryan Randall, Calhoun, Sr.

WR – Ethan Belcher, Adairsville, Jr.

WR – Connor Rice, North Murray, Sr.

WR – Drake Starks, Ringgold, Jr.

WR – Cameron Keith, Sonoraville, Sr.

TE – Chipper Taylor, Bremen, Sr.

OL – Jacob Michal, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Sr.

OL – Ethan Martin, North Murray, Sr.

OL – Jeb Simerly, Adairsville, Sr.

OL – Bucky Williams, Ringgold, Jr.

OL – Luke Griffin, North Murray, So.

OL – Blake Goble, Sonoraville, Jr.

K – Kevin Villatoro, Sonoraville, Sr.

ATH – Dominick Genitempo, Murray County, Sr.

ATH – Travon Branch, Adairsville, So.

ATH – Pat Moore, Sonoraville, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL – Denzel Pitt, Adairsville, Sr.

DL – Braxton Stewart, Ringgold, Sr.

DL – Devon Isaac, Adairsville, Sr.

DL – Dylan Sturgill, North Murray, Sr.

LB – Garrett Elrod, Murray County, Sr.

LB – Matthew Lyons, Bremen, Sr.

LB – Hunter Ciesa, Coahulla, Sr.

LB – Davis Allen, Calhoun, So.

LB – Morgan Holt, Sonoraville, Sr.

LB – Hayden Davis, Haralson County, Sr.

LB – Aiden Noe, North Murray, Sr.

LB – Dakota Hughes, Adairsville, Jr.

DB – Dominick Genitempo, Murray County, Sr.

DB – Waylyn James, North Murray, Sr.

DB – Brannon Spector, Calhoun, So.

DB – Andre Tarver, Ringgold, So.

DB – Trey Jackson, North Murray, Sr.

DB – Malik Lawrence, Calhoun, Sr.

DB/P – Michael Layman, Ringgold, Sr.

P – Charles Davis, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Sr.

LS – Jacob Callahan, Calhoun, Sr.