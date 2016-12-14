Cass’ Avery Cornett signs to Berry

It was a dream come true for senior Cass tennis player Avery Cornett last Friday when he signed to Berry College to continue his tennis career.

“[I decided] about a few months ago, maybe three months ago,” Cornett said. “I really was 100 percent Berry.”

“It’s a big deal for Avery because that’s the school he really wanted to go to,” Cass coach Kevin Cunningham said. “After he did his visit, after he did everything at the school, he really had his heart set on it, so for him to get that opportunity, it’s great for him.”

Cornett was a huge part of last year’s Cass team that was the first to make the state playoffs in a while.

The newly-minted Berry Viking played on the No. 1 singles line for the Colonels, and came up with some big wins last season.

“We were tied up 2-2 against Sequoyah, Avery pulls out a big win and gets their guy, who’s a really good tennis player, beats him 7-6 in the third set, that was a big win,” Cunningham said. “He had a big win against North Atlanta in the tournament and gave us a 3-2 victory in the first round with his big win there, so he’s had some times where he’s really stepped up and helped us out.”

With that resume, Cornett also had a few other schools—Point and Piedmont—recruiting him, but the tall left-hander had his sights set on Berry.

“I prayed about it a lot and I just felt like that’s where God wanted me to be at the end,” Cornett said.

Cunningham is excited to see where his No. 1 player will go with the increased training regimens in college.

“As a player, he’s a really strong tennis player and he has a lot more to grow,” Cunningham said. “He still hasn’t had to use his height to his advantage, there’s still a lot in his game he can master.”

With the commitment to his dream college out of the way, Cornett will be free to focus on his last high school season, and to try to build on the novel success Cass had last year.

“I’m not stressed anymore about making that decision before I graduate, and now I get to enjoy the rest of my senior year stress-free,” Cornett said. “We went to state last year, so hopefully I’d like to go to state again this year and maybe make it a little further.”