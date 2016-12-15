Canes fans show support with parade down Main St.

With the way the Cartersville High football team ran away with its second consecutive state championship this year, the entire second half of Saturday’s game in the Georgia Dome was a coronation of the Purple Hurricanes’ reign over the classification.

However, even with the way the Canes fans showed out to support the team in the Dome, Cartersville was not done celebrating its state championship football team, and once again showed its pride with a parade through Main Street Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a special feeling,” Cartersville wide receiver T.J. Horton said of the parade. “It was pretty fun seeing all the kids and families and stuff out there supporting us.”

“[The community support has] always been great, regardless of [the parade], but it caps it off pretty good,” head coach Joey King said. “The special places are this way. It means a lot to the community. Just the support that’s been shown, not just when we win it, but the whole time I’ve been here, it makes this a special place.”

In sub-40-degree cold, many Canes fans parked alongside the route on Main Street to watch the parade from inside the warmth of their own vehicle. However, there was still ample purple along the route.

“Because I love the Purple Hurricanes. I do,” Cartersville fan Amy Archer said of why she was out watching the parade. “First of all, I graduated from there. ... My daughter is a junior at Cartersville High school, so a lot of the kids that are on the Cartersville football team are like my kids. I love them all dearly.

“I know them all, actually, and this is probably one of the best groups of kids you could ever know. These kids are good decision makers. They’re as good off the field as they are on the field, and that means a lot.”

Last year, the parade was cancelled due to weather, so Thursday’s parade was the first for the football team since the 1999 state championship.

Helen Chatmon watched her son Cortney go down Main Street in that parade in ’99, and got to see her grandson, Kaleb, do the same on Thursday.

“A lot of proud boys,” Helen said while standing on the parade route. “Cartersville bleeds purple. Yes they do.”

Defensive coordinator Conor Foster was part of the ’99 parade as a player, and now got the chance to share the experience with his family as a coach.

“It’s just a tremendous blessing to be a part of it. I’m very thankful to be a part of it both as a player and a coach,” he said. “It’s just a testament to how much football means to our town and our school system. It means a lot to the kids to be supported so much.”

Miller Forristall, back in town during break before he and Alabama play in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, drove Edgar and the championship trophy down the route. Behind the band playing and the cheerleaders, the players and coaches were on the flatbeds of trucks and a trailer.

Junior receiver JKobe Orr was posted up on the ladder platform on top of a CFD fire engine alongside teammates E.J. Turner, T.J. Horton, Trevor Lawrence and Nick Root.

Orr compared the parade to the Dawg Walk when the Georgia players get off the bus and go into Samford Stadium.

“I just feel blessed to be on a great team with great players,” all-region right tackle Nick Root said. “I think Cartersville is a special place. It’s a small town and everyone knows everyone. They support our football team greatly and it’s a great football town.”

The ceremony was one last chance for the team to be together before they go into basketball, wrestling or workouts, and one more time to reflect on the perfect, 15-0 season.

“A lot of things fell in place. First of all, all praise and glory be to God, and the gifts and talents that he’s given us. We have a great community, great young men, great families and a great school system that we represent,” Foster said. “We stayed healthy and so many things went well along the way. I’m just proud of how the kids responded and how they represent, not only themselves, but their families and their community.”

“It’s cool. I feel like, Cartersville, they really ride for us. They really care,” junior guard Demetrious Winters said. “Right now, you see Canes everywhere. It’s always been like that, it’s always going to be like that. That’s why I think Cartersville is special.”