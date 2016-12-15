Lawrence makes the call, commits to Clemson

Thursday was the day that Cartersville High school and college football fans alike had been waiting for.

Trevor Lawrence announced Thursday night via Twitter that he has committed to play for Clemson University.

Cartersville’s junior quarterback and the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 sent out a tweet to make his announcement, writing, “After a long and thoughtful process, I’m blessed to announce that I am committed to Clemson University #ALLIN [tiger emoji].”

Lawrence also tweeted, “Please respect my decision and no interviews [tiger emoji]”

The decision comes just five days after he led the Canes to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship and three days after he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia.

“It’s a big-time decision. I think he did it at just the right time,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said of Lawrence. “I’m definitely happy for him and his family, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Lawrence had previously narrowed his choices to Georgia and Clemson back in July. He was offered by Clemson on June 9, 2015.

“He wouldn’t have made the decision if it wasn’t [a good fit for him],” King said. “That’s one of the most impressive things about Trevor, is he’s got a good head on his shoulders and his perspective is pretty solid. He’s a grounded individual and made the decision based off of his conviction and his heart.”

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Lawrence is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2018 by Rivals, Scout and 247 Sports. He is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the junior class, according to ESPN.

Lawrence finished his junior season with 3,904 passing yards on 250-of-406 attempts and 51 touchdown passes. He passed current Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson for the third-most touchdown passes in a single season in the state of Georgia.

Lawrence also is now seventh on the single-season passing yards leader list with 3,904. Lawrence has 10,361 career passing yards, just 2,114 off Jake Fromm for second all-time and 2,881 off Watson’s career mark for the most all-time in the state.

Lawrence was able to accomplish all those marks while dealing with the persistent attention created by the magnitude of his high-profile decision.

“The people that matter weren’t really pressuring him too much, maybe some outside sources, but he didn’t take those outside sources into consideration,” King said. “People in the community asking him all the time, that’s something that didn’t really bother him. He made the decision that’s best for him.”

Clemson already has a talented 2017 recruiting class at quarterback, including the No. 1-ranked pocket passer, Hunter Johnson, and Grayson quarterback and four-star recruit Chase Brice. Lawrence is Clemson’s second commit in the Class of 2018, joining IMG Academy linebacker Mike Jones.

As could be expected with the college decision of the No. 1 junior in the country, there are a lot of media outlets across the country typing the name Cartersville into their stories.

“It’s great to bring a positive light to our program and our great school and community,” King said. “Just the name Cartersville has been all over ESPN and USA Today and all that kind of stuff lately. It’s been neat to see. It really has.”