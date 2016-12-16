Lady Colonels handle business

On the road against a 7A team, the Cass Lady Colonels basketball team could have stumbled Friday.

Instead, Jana Morning scored 17 points and the Lady Colonels withstood a hot shooting start by Walton to beat the Lady Raiders going away, 57-38.

“All in all, to beat a 7A school, I’m pretty proud of the girls,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said.

Morning added five rebounds, five assists and four steals to her point total as Cass moved to 6-3 on the year.

Walton kept it close early, when Khamari Whaley couldn’t miss from deep for the Lady Raiders. The guard hit three 3s in the first quarter, which ended with Cass up 15-14.

“I knew they could shoot a little bit, and they were hitting 3s, especially in the first half,” Jackson said.

The Lady Colonels pulled away in the second quarter. Morning hit one 3, assisted to Payton Stoddard for another and then drained another of her own in a quick sequence that demoralized Walton.

Stoddard scored all eight of her points in the second quarter, and added five rebounds and three steals in the game.

Walton was also done in by a foul discrepancy that saw Cass reach the double bonus in the first half before the Lady Colonels had even committed their second team foul. Cass led 32-20 at the half.

Chanel Clemmons took over for the Lady Colonels in the third quarter, scoring seven of her nine points in the period. She would add four rebounds and two blocks for the game.

With Kyler Trouten out on vacation, Clemmons and Lyric Curtis held down the post for Cass for most of the game. Curtis came up just short of a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

“I thought Lyric Curtis had a great game,” Jackson said. “Tons of rebounds and putbacks. I though Chanel Clemmons did a lot of nice things in the paint.”

Helped by Clemmons’ scoring spurt, the Lady Colonels extended their lead to 49-31 at the end of the third, and Jackson had all of his starters out with about five minutes left in the game as JV players brought it home.

Esmeralda Thomas played good minutes for Cass off the bench, finishing with eight points and five rebounds and taking some of the pressure off Morning by serving as the lead guard at times.

“[Thomas] can attack to the left side so well, and it puts [Morning] in that corner and she loves to attack the elbow from the right corner,” Jackson said.

The Lady Colonels will next take on rival Cartersville on December 28 at the Christmas Classic in Chattooga.

“These girls know each other, so you can throw all the records out,” Jackson said about that matchup. “It’s like sisters playing against sisters.”