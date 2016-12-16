Emmanuel Jones named Defensive POY; 6 Bartow players named all-region

Three of the top five teams in the state rankings were in Woodland and Cass’ Region 7-AAAAA this season, including state champ Rome, semifinalist Kell and quarterfinalist Carrollton.

As a result, making the all-region team in a crowded field of talent is not small accomplishment.

Despite the loaded region, Woodland senior linebacker Emmanuel Jones was able to distinguish himself and was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the region, while four Cass players and one Woodland player were named second-team all region.

“Our region, I think, by far, was the toughest region in the state,” Woodland head coach Tony Plott said. [The all-region team] kind of just showed how difficult of a region it is.”

“Anytime your kids are recognized, especially in a region like we’re in, it’s really exciting,” Cass head coach Bobby Hughes said. “You have three of the top five teams in the state in the same region. So when your’re competing against them and still being recognized, that speaks pretty well.”

Offensive lineman Seven Richards, defensive lineman Chance Scrutchins, linebacker Tripp Breeden and defensive back Cameron Gonyea all were second-team selections.

“They were the ones that made us go,” Hughes said of the players honored. “For the other region coaches to recognize that, it makes me really proud of those kids.”

Woodland sophomore defensive back Titus Jones also was a second-team selection.

Emmanuel Jones’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year selection is quite an accomplishment, considering he shared the honor with Georgia commit Adam Anderson from Rome, and Tennessee commit Solon Page also was in the region.

“Emmanuel made a name for himself, for sure, this season,” Plott said. “It’s neat [that brothers Emmanuel and Titus were both honored]. It’s something they can one day look back on and they both had successful seasons playing with each other.”

Honorable mentions from Cass included Brett Gaddy, Laizon West, Austin Mays, Ben Hall, Rodney Richards, Ian Whittington, Devin Pritchett, Terry Berdin, Macland Shay, DeMarco Moore, Derrick Maxwell and Jaylon Stubbs.

Honorable mentions from Woodland included Kaeman Echols, Kurtis Feanny, Dustin McElwee, Cody Costlow, Justice Carter and Hunter Hardin.

Region 7-AAAAA Team

Coach of the Year — John Reid, Rome

MVP — John Lampley, Kell

Co-Defensive POY — Adam Anderson, Rome/Emmanuel Jones, Woodland

Offensive POY — Knox Kadum, Rome

Special Teams POY — Connor Mendelson, Kell

Co-All-Purpose POY — Dionte Ruffin, Paulding County/Jared Hill, Kell

Offense

First Team

QB—Mark Wright, Carrollton

RB—Jamious Griffin, Rome

RB—JaLynn Sikes, Rome

RB—Josiah Futral, Kell

TE/FB—Elijah Hairston, Hiram

WR—Josh Blancato, Kell

WR—Jordan Bonner, Carrollton

WR—Jordan Watkins, Rome

OL—Case Cook, Carrollton

OL—Zach Kadum, Rome

OL—Jackson Norton, Rome

OL—Joe Santrock, Kell

OL—Matthew Pajares, Kell

K—Sam Barge, Carrollton

Second Team

QB—Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

RB—Elijah Fluker Villa, Rica

RB—Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton

RB—Mecose Todd, Carrollton

TE/FB—Dylan Parham, Carrollton

WR—Jason Ledford, Paulding County

WR—Jacorian Boykins, Paulding County

WR—Jermaine Banks, Hiram

OL—Ryan McLarty Villa, Rica

OL—Seven Richards, Cass

OL—Blake Bradfield, Rome

OL—Nehemiah Bing, Paulding County

OL—Marcus Austin, Paulding County

K—Devlin Dolph, East Paulding

Defense

First Team

DL—Quon Griffin, Rome

DL—Ismail Dabdoub, Kell

DL—Lamarae Wolf, Carrollton

DE—Jamarcus Chatman, Rome

DE—Kendall Bailey, Kell

DE—Zion Ross, East Paulding

ILB—Malik Davis, Rome

ILB—Jeremiah Pierce, Carrollton

OLB—Solon Page III, Kell

OLB—Jaylen Griffin, Rome

OLB—Jamontae Holt, Kell

DB—Shamaar Bennett, Kell

DB—Nemo Reddish, Rome

DB—LaDamion Hunt, Carrollton

DB—Chandler Brown, Kell

P—Ethan Howell, Hiram

Second Team

DL—Josh Walker, Carrollton

DL—Gabe Waller, Kell

DL—T. J. Cammack, Rome

DE—Chance Scrutchins, Cass

DE—RJ Russell, Carrollton

DE—Sean McMinn, Paulding County

DE—Brenton Ballard, Paulding County

ILB—Tripp Breeden, Cass

ILB—Warrick Rachel, Villa Rica

OLB—Reid Dedman, Carrollton

OLB—Chris Walton, Hiram

OLB—Kevin Swint, Carrollton

DB—Niesheem Thomas, Carrollton

DB—Josh Singleton, Paulding County

DB—Cameron Gonyea, Cass

DB—Trai Hodges, Rome

DB—Titus Jones, Woodland

P—Michael Luckie, Kell