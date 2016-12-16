Emmanuel Jones named Defensive POY; 6 Bartow players named all-region
Written by Jason Greenberg
Published in Sports
Three of the top five teams in the state rankings were in Woodland and Cass’ Region 7-AAAAA this season, including state champ Rome, semifinalist Kell and quarterfinalist Carrollton.
As a result, making the all-region team in a crowded field of talent is not small accomplishment.
Despite the loaded region, Woodland senior linebacker Emmanuel Jones was able to distinguish himself and was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the region, while four Cass players and one Woodland player were named second-team all region.
“Our region, I think, by far, was the toughest region in the state,” Woodland head coach Tony Plott said. [The all-region team] kind of just showed how difficult of a region it is.”
“Anytime your kids are recognized, especially in a region like we’re in, it’s really exciting,” Cass head coach Bobby Hughes said. “You have three of the top five teams in the state in the same region. So when your’re competing against them and still being recognized, that speaks pretty well.”
Offensive lineman Seven Richards, defensive lineman Chance Scrutchins, linebacker Tripp Breeden and defensive back Cameron Gonyea all were second-team selections.
“They were the ones that made us go,” Hughes said of the players honored. “For the other region coaches to recognize that, it makes me really proud of those kids.”
Woodland sophomore defensive back Titus Jones also was a second-team selection.
Emmanuel Jones’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year selection is quite an accomplishment, considering he shared the honor with Georgia commit Adam Anderson from Rome, and Tennessee commit Solon Page also was in the region.
“Emmanuel made a name for himself, for sure, this season,” Plott said. “It’s neat [that brothers Emmanuel and Titus were both honored]. It’s something they can one day look back on and they both had successful seasons playing with each other.”
Honorable mentions from Cass included Brett Gaddy, Laizon West, Austin Mays, Ben Hall, Rodney Richards, Ian Whittington, Devin Pritchett, Terry Berdin, Macland Shay, DeMarco Moore, Derrick Maxwell and Jaylon Stubbs.
Honorable mentions from Woodland included Kaeman Echols, Kurtis Feanny, Dustin McElwee, Cody Costlow, Justice Carter and Hunter Hardin.
Region 7-AAAAA Team
Coach of the Year — John Reid, Rome
MVP — John Lampley, Kell
Co-Defensive POY — Adam Anderson, Rome/Emmanuel Jones, Woodland
Offensive POY — Knox Kadum, Rome
Special Teams POY — Connor Mendelson, Kell
Co-All-Purpose POY — Dionte Ruffin, Paulding County/Jared Hill, Kell
Offense
First Team
QB—Mark Wright, Carrollton
RB—Jamious Griffin, Rome
RB—JaLynn Sikes, Rome
RB—Josiah Futral, Kell
TE/FB—Elijah Hairston, Hiram
WR—Josh Blancato, Kell
WR—Jordan Bonner, Carrollton
WR—Jordan Watkins, Rome
OL—Case Cook, Carrollton
OL—Zach Kadum, Rome
OL—Jackson Norton, Rome
OL—Joe Santrock, Kell
OL—Matthew Pajares, Kell
K—Sam Barge, Carrollton
Second Team
QB—Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County
RB—Elijah Fluker Villa, Rica
RB—Jaylan Thomas, Carrollton
RB—Mecose Todd, Carrollton
TE/FB—Dylan Parham, Carrollton
WR—Jason Ledford, Paulding County
WR—Jacorian Boykins, Paulding County
WR—Jermaine Banks, Hiram
OL—Ryan McLarty Villa, Rica
OL—Seven Richards, Cass
OL—Blake Bradfield, Rome
OL—Nehemiah Bing, Paulding County
OL—Marcus Austin, Paulding County
K—Devlin Dolph, East Paulding
Defense
First Team
DL—Quon Griffin, Rome
DL—Ismail Dabdoub, Kell
DL—Lamarae Wolf, Carrollton
DE—Jamarcus Chatman, Rome
DE—Kendall Bailey, Kell
DE—Zion Ross, East Paulding
ILB—Malik Davis, Rome
ILB—Jeremiah Pierce, Carrollton
OLB—Solon Page III, Kell
OLB—Jaylen Griffin, Rome
OLB—Jamontae Holt, Kell
DB—Shamaar Bennett, Kell
DB—Nemo Reddish, Rome
DB—LaDamion Hunt, Carrollton
DB—Chandler Brown, Kell
P—Ethan Howell, Hiram
Second Team
DL—Josh Walker, Carrollton
DL—Gabe Waller, Kell
DL—T. J. Cammack, Rome
DE—Chance Scrutchins, Cass
DE—RJ Russell, Carrollton
DE—Sean McMinn, Paulding County
DE—Brenton Ballard, Paulding County
ILB—Tripp Breeden, Cass
ILB—Warrick Rachel, Villa Rica
OLB—Reid Dedman, Carrollton
OLB—Chris Walton, Hiram
OLB—Kevin Swint, Carrollton
DB—Niesheem Thomas, Carrollton
DB—Josh Singleton, Paulding County
DB—Cameron Gonyea, Cass
DB—Trai Hodges, Rome
DB—Titus Jones, Woodland
P—Michael Luckie, Kell
