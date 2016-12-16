Basketball roundup: Washington’s 22 leads Lady Tigers

Adairsville girls 67, Bremen 56

The Adairsville High girls basketball team picked up a big region win Friday night at Bremen, topping the Lady Blue Devils by a score of 67-56 to up the Lady Tigers’ region record to 2-3.

The win moves Adairsville to 4-5 overall with just one game left, at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday, before the holiday break.

The game was tight through the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers outscored Bremen 23-6 in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Nakiyah Washington was a big reason why Adairsville took a 36-19 halftime lead, as she scored 11 points in the second period, including two 3-pointers. She finished with a game-high 22 points.

Bremen made the game interesting in the third quarter, outscoring Adairsville 24-10 in the period to cut the lead to three points.

The Lady Tigers were back at their high-scoring ways in the fourth, though, putting up 26 points to Bremen’s 13.

Washington was sent to the foul line seven times in the quarter and made all seven to put the game away.

In addition to Washington’s big game, Josie Summerville scored 17 and Emily Collum added 14.

North Cobb Christian 40, Excel girls 39

Friday’s game at North Cobb Christian came right down to the wire, but the Excel girls basketball team was unable to come out with the win, falling by a score of 40-39.

Excel led by a score of 30-28 entering the final period, but North Cobb Christian hit three 3-pointers in the fourth to outscore Excel 12-9 in the last eight minutes.

Whitney Harris led the scoring for Excel with 11 points, followed closely by Kalli Beth Scheff’s 10, Rylie Boston’s seven, Brighton McCollum’s six and Landry McCollum’s five.

Excel is now 5-3 overall, 1-1 in Region 6-A, and will next take on Trion after a long break on Jan. 3.

Dacula 74, Cass boys 63

The Cass boys basketball team kept up with Dacula for much of the first half Friday night at the Spartan Shootout at West Hall High.

However, Dacula scored at least 19 points in each of the last three quarters to pull away and hand the Colonels a 74-63 loss.

While Dacula had a big scoring night, Cass got off to a hot start as well. Jake Collum scored eight of his 17 points in the first half, and the Colonels scored 18 points in the first quarter for a three-point lead.

Cass continued its scoring with C.J. Bennett pouring in 19 points and Ashton Burley scoring 12, but it was not enough to keep up with high-paced Dacula.

Cass now drops to 6-3 overall and will play West Hall today back at the Spartan Shootout.