Woodland wrestling takes 2nd, Cass has 4 placers at McCallie

The McCallie Tournament annually draws some top teams from Georgia and Tennessee, and this weekend’s traditional tournament was no different.

Cass and Woodland were among the teams in a talented field, and the Wildcats took second, while the Colonels took ninth.

Woodland fell to second by 23 points behind Union Grove, which is one of the main title contenders in Woodland and Cass’ Class 5A. Woodland had previously beaten Union Grove in a duals tournament earlier in the year.

“They’re going to be one of the teams we’re going to have to beat. They definitely looked better than when we saw them at the beginning of the year, but we saw them in a dual meet format,” Woodland head coach Adrian Tramutola said.

Woodland’s placers included Gavin Nix at 106 pounds in first, Justin Kellett in third at 113 pounds, Kyle Gollhofer second at 120, Jesus Montero sixth at 126, Vinny Rosati sixth at 132, Dawson Woods first at 138, Cody Cochran second at 160 and Brody Williams sixth at 182.

While placing second in a crowded field is impressive, Tramutola said he expects more from his team moving forward with area duals just three weeks away.

“We have a lot to work on. I expected way better than what we got this weekend,” he said. “We have some guys who are doing a pretty good job and some guys who are not being real coachable right now, to say it in a nice way. We have to get it going and we have to get it going quick.

“We’re coming up on [area duals] and we have to make sure guys are in the right weights and doing what’s best for our team right now.”

Cass only brought nine wrestlers to the event, and two were injury defaults. Out of the seven wrestlers that finished the tournament, four placed, including Ben Mills at 113 pounds in fifth, Houston Jones at 170 in fifth, Chance Scrutchins at 182 in second and Tripp Breeden at 195 in second. Cass head coach D.L. Koontz also said Tyler Pilcher “had his best weekend of wrestling at 126 pounds so far this season.”

Koontz added that his wrestlers saw some tough draws in the early rounds.

“We had a lot of interesting draws. Houston Jones actually wrestled the 2 seed the very first match. I have no clue how we got put there,” Koontz said. “In the cons[olation] semis, he actually gets the 1 seed, who lost. And his final match for fifth or sixth was with the 3 seed. But all our guys, the whole first round, if we weren’t one of the top 3 seeds, .... we were drawing 2s or 3s the entire first round for all our guys.

“They all battled hard and they were all close matches. They were 1- or 2-point matches. So I’m happy with that.”