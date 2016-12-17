Pugh shines brightest as Canes win in football players’ debut; Cass routs West Hall

Jaylon Pugh started slowly, but as the audaciousness of his 3-point attempts increased, so did his scoring total. Pugh scored 34 points, with all of them coming in the last three quarters, and secured 10 rebounds as Cartersville beat Paulding County in a 97-86 barnburner Friday.

The Canes, fueled by Pugh’s 29 points over the second and third quarters, led 69-53 going into the fourth, but a bizarre sequence that handed the Patriots a seven-point possession made it close with three minutes left before Cartersville pulled away.

The Canes welcomed, for the first time all year, several players who were members of the state-championship-winning football team.

“Over half of our guys were on the football team, so we’re real raw right and it’s a little frustrating,” coach Mike Tobin said. “We’re literally seven weeks behind everybody else.”

The football players didn’t look that far behind, as T.J. Horton flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists, while Avery Showell had 11 points and Trase Fezzia had six points and five rebounds.

Even with the reinforcements from the gridiron, another full-time basketball player, Perignon Dyer, finished second on the team with 17 points. His eight in the first quarter kept the Canes afloat as Pugh was held scoreless and the football players got their basketball legs back.

The Canes trailed 18-15 after the first, but Pugh made it his mission to erase that deficit quickly.

First came a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Then, Horton fed him in the corner off an inbounds play and the left-handed sharpshooter hit a twisting 3.

His highlights came on defense too, as he picked off a pass with one hand and went coast-to-coast for a layup. He finished with 13 points in the quarter, and the Canes led 45-35 at the half.

He kept up the onslaught in the third, hitting a 3 from way beyond the arc on one possession, then dribbling down, pulling up from the same spot, and hitting again on the next possession.

“He’s a incredible player,” Tobin said. “He was region player of the year last year as a sophomore so he’s a heck of a player. We need him doing that.”

Horton also scored seven of his points in the third as Cartersville looked to have the game well in hand.

It looked that way, even with Paulding’s desperate press causing some problems, until late in the fourth quarter, when Showell contested a 3 by Paulding’s Vance Anderson.

The referee called a foul, saying that Showell hit Anderson’s arm, and the big man wheeled away and ran back to the bench. It was Showell’s fifth foul, but the referee called a technical for the demonstrative reaction anyway.

Anderson went to the line and hit five straight free throws—three for the original foul and two for the tech—before Paulding made a layup on the ensuing possession to cut Cartersville’s lead to 87-80.

“Paulding County, to their credit, they didn’t give up and they just kept rolling and coming at us,” Tobin said.

But the Canes quickly righted the ship. Horton recovered a loose ball inside for a layup, Dyer drove to the basket for two more and Fezzia worked a nice give-and-go with big man Isaac Gridley, who had six points and seven rebounds in the game, for the capper.

That put the game out of reach for Paulding, and moved Cartersville to 4-1 on the season.

Cass boys 66, West Hall 34

West Hall was no match for the Cass High boys basketball team Saturday night.

The Colonels came out firing, scoring at least 20 points in each of the first two quarters to build a 62-24 lead at the end of three quarters, and cruised from there for a 66-34 road win.

C.J. Bennett hit two 3s in the first quarter and Ashton Burley made 6-of-7 free throws in the period to take a 21-8 lead after one.

Mark Chester added two 3-pointers in the second quarter, while Carter Hedden added one as well to take a 42-15 lead at halftime.

The 3-point barrage continued in the third quarter with Steven Spell knocking down two, and Burley and Ian Whittington each adding a 3 of their own in the period.

Burley finished with a game-high 13 points, and Bennett and Whittington were right behind with 10 each.

Cass now moves to 7-3 overall and will take a break before playing Cartersville next at the Chatooga Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28.

Model 45, Woodland boys 32

The Woodland High boys basketball team carried a 24-23 lead into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Model in the Rome News-Tribune Holiday Festival.

However, the Wildcats were outscored 22-8 in the fourth quarter to take a tight game and tilt it to Model’s favor, as Woodland lost by a score of 45-32.

Model made 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and took 33 foul shots in the game.

Woodland reached the charity stripe just six times in the game and made only two. The free throw disparity was a product of a 24-8 foul margin in favor of Model.

The foul disparity did not hurt Woodland early on, as the Wildcats held Model to just five points in the first quarter and just eight in the second, allowing Woodland to keep up with Model and trail by just a 13-11 score at halftime.

Justice Hayes scored nine points in the first half and Trevor Knowles added a field goal.

Woodland began producing a little more on offense in the third quarter.

Knowles and Hunter Johnson each hit a 3-pointer, while Justice Carter, R.J. Beaubrun and Kenneth Womack each contributed to the scoring and helped Woodland take a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter is when Model took control of the game. John Weaver scored nine of his game-high 13 points in the final period, while Model made 12-of-18 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory and hand Woodland the loss.

Hayes led the scoring for the ’Cats with nine points, followed by Knowles with eight and Carter with six.

The Wildcats drop to 1-6 overall and will next play at Cartersville on Dec. 22.