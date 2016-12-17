Lady Canes come out firing after break

Madison McKinney scored 20 points and hauled in eight rebounds as the Cartersville Lady Canes pulled away from Paulding County for a 60-23 win Friday.

“Madison has so much potential offensively, and I think she’s struggled this year, I think she’s been frustrated and you could kind of feel the weight on her shoulders,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said. “For her to hit some shots tonight was huge for her and it was huge for us.”

Fellow seniors Kimora McClinic and Monica Motuba had solid all-around games to back McKinney’s effort, and the Lady Canes outscored the Lady Patriots 51-16 over the last three quarters to take care of business in their first game back from a two-week break.

McKinney started on the bench for Cartersville, and the Lady Canes had a slow start from the field. McClinic, who finished with seven points and three steals, snagged a loose ball, fed it between her legs to hold off a defender and then made a short jumper to give them a 9-7 lead after one quarter.

“We hadn’t played in two weeks, so I kind of expected us to be a little bit rusty as far as, I think in the first quarter we just didn’t hit some stuff we should have,” Moore said. “We missed a ton of free throws in the first half and once we settled down I felt good about what we were doing.”

A defensive adjustment, and McKinney’s scoring, let Cartersville open the game up in the second quarter on its way to a blowout.

The Lady Canes’ full-court pressure overwhelmed Paulding, while McKinney scored nine points in the quarter as Cartersville took a 30-16 halftime lead.

The Lady Canes matched their first-half output in the second, while tightening up their defense even more and holding Paulding County to just seven combined points over the third and fourth quarters.

Motuba scored six of her nine total points in the second half, to go with five rebounds and five steals for the game.

Backups finished out the game for Cartersville, with coach Moore emptying her bench.

A’mya Davis scored four points and led the Lady Canes with five assists, while De’Asia Jefferson shared the team rebounding lead with McKinney after grabbing eight to go along with her four points and four assists.

The Lady Canes hadn’t played since Dec. 3, a loss to Calhoun, and they’ll make up for lost time with two more games before Christmas.

They have a home rematch against Paulding County on Wednesday before hosting county foe Woodland the day after.

“We had a big break off because of football and now we’re going to cram a lot of basketball in,” Moore chuckled.