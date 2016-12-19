Woodland girls fall despite Robinson’s 22

A furious fourth-quarter comeback led by a stellar effort by Lexie Robinson wasn’t enough for Woodland Monday as the Lady ’Cats lost 57-42 at Coosa.

Robinson scored 20 of her 22 points in the last quarter as Woodland outscored Coosa 22-11 in the period, but the hole they had to dig out of was too big for the Lady Wildcats.

A 29-18 halftime deficit was more than doubled in a third quarter that saw Coosa outscore Woodland 17-2, meaning that Robinson’s heroics were too little, too late.

She made 10-of-11 free throws and hit two 3s and two 2-pointers in the late scoring skein.

Jamison Kilgo scored seven and Carli Clymer had five for Woodland, which dropped to 0-7 and 0-4 in region.

The Lady ’Cats will next take on county foe Cartersville Thursday at the Storm Center at 6 p.m.