Adairsville holds off Gordon Central

View gallery Adairsville’s Juan Perez scores two of his eight points in a game at Gordon Central on Monday. Adairsville won by a score of 55-46.

Ethan Belcher scored 12 points and Adairsville picked up a road win at Gordon Central Monday, beating the host Warriors 55-46.

An effective press saw the Tigers build a comfortable first-half lead, but Gordon Central hung around for most of the second half and forced the Tigers to close the game from the free-throw line.

“We’re not consistent,” Adairsville coach Reggie Wilkes said. “We struggle in our consistency. It’s a mental issue for us.”

Belcher scored all of his points in the first half. The Tigers led 20-8 after one quarter and 36-21 at halftime as their full-court press gave Central problems.

Adairsville went cold in the third quarter, though, scoring just seven points.

“It works when our effort is where it needs to be,” Wilkes said. “It looks very bad when our effort is not where it needs to be.”

Juan Perez had four of his eight points in the period for the Tigers, and their defense stayed strong, holding Central to just 10 points of its own in the quarter.

Even with Adairsville continuing to struggle in the fourth, Gordon Central couldn’t mount an offensive charge of its own, and the Tigers sealed the game.

Hunter Hice and James Sims each scored 10 points for Adairsville, which moved to 6-4, 3-2 in region.

The Tigers play at Southeast Whitfield today.