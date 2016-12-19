Beasley takes sole possession of NFL sack lead; Mosby scores career high

Adairsville native Vic Beasley Jr. took sole possession of the NFL’s sack lead Sunday, registering No. 14.5 in the Falcons’ 41-13 home win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The sack was Beasley’s only tackle of the game, but according to Pro Football Focus, he had two quarterback pressures.

Beasley sacked Colin Kaepernick in the second quarter to break a tie with the Denver Broncos’ Von Miller. Beasley also still leads the NFL in forced fumbles with six.

He needs two more sacks to tie John Abraham’s Falcons single-season sack record of 16.5 in 2008.

He has 35 tackles on the year, 29 solo, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery and return touchdown on the year.

In addition to Beasley taking sole possession of the NFL’s sack lead, the Falcons also took sole possession of first place in the NFC South at 9-5, one game ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with two games remaining in the regular season.

BASKETBALL

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Fr., Cartersville) — A.J. Mosby and Alcorn State played one game last week and it was at Georgia Tech on Sunday. It is the only game this season Mosby will play in his home state, and he showed out in front of what was likely a strong Cartersville contingent with a career-high 16 points.

Alcorn State lost by a score of 74-50, but Mosby shot 5-for-8 from the field, 4-for-5 from behind the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. He added three rebounds, three assists and one block in a team-high 32 minutes of action.

Mosby is third on the team with an average of 26.3 minutes per game, third on the team with 10 3-pointers, fourth on the team with 7.1 points per game, second on the team with 17 assists, fourth with 3.8 rebounds per game and first with 15 steals on the year.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbas Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — Rodgers scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and three assists in a 94-55 loss Friday. Rodgers shot 7-for-13 from the field. Rodgers is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game through 13 games this season.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters started Saturday at Nova Southeastern and scored 12 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in a 88-68 loss. He shot 3-for-4 from the field, hit a 3-pointer and went 5-of-9 from the free throw line. Earlier in the week, Winters played 11 minutes in a 114-52 loss at Troy on Wednesday. Winters had three rebounds, an assist, a steal and hit a free throw.

WRESTLING

Evan Cole (Cumberland Jr., Cartersville) — Cole went 2-2 this weekend at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis. He tied for ninth in a 32-wrestler bracket.

Sammy Rosario (Cumberland Sr., Cass) — Rosario finished with a 3-3 record this weekend at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis. Rosario placed eighth in the 32-wrestler bracket in the 133-pound weight class.