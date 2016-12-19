Canes give back; team scheduled to play first high school game at Suntrust

The Cartersville High baseball team and its players took some time out of their weekend to give back to the community with the Eighth Annual Bartow Community Christmas Luncheon held Saturday at the Cartersville Civic Center.

The team served food and drinks and were among the dozens of volunteers at the event sponsored by Toyo Tire North America along with local businesses, churches, and individuals.

“It’s just an opportunity for our kids to go out and do something good for somebody other than themselves. It’s good for them to see how blessed they are,” head coach Stuart Chester said. “It’s always good to be able to help out the community because the community is so strong and so good to us. To go out there and do things for all the people that were out there, it’s just an opportunity for us to give back to the people that give to us for so many years.”

Also on Saturday, Chester revealed to the Daily Tribune that his team will be among the first high school baseball teams to play in the Braves’ new stadium at Suntrust Park. The game will take place during the 2018 season. Chester said there is no date or opponent yet, but that his team will be among the invitees to the first round of high school games played at the park.

Cartersville will play a game at State Mutual Stadium, home of the Rome Braves, in the upcoming 2017 season.

“It’s just an opportunity for the kids to get out and experience that because a small percentage will go out and play in college and maybe one-tenth of a percent might make it out to play at that level,” Chester said of playing at Suntrust. “We do it for the experience. It is a game. The scoreboard is on, but it really is an experience for our kids.”