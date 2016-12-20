Wrestling for a Cause: Woodland tops Morgan County in benefit match at PAC

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland sophomore Gavin Nix prepares to pin a Morgan County wrestler during a dual meet Tuesday at the Woodland High performing arts center. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

The wrestling took a backseat to the cause and the venue Tuesday as Woodland beat Morgan County in a duals match at Woodland’s Performing Arts Center.

The event was Woodland’s second-annual Pin Down Cancer dual match, with the proceeds going towards the family of Wyatt Pope, an 8-year-old who is battling a rare form of cancer called desmoplastic small round cell tumor, or DSRCT.

“He’s been battling it for a while so that’s promising, but we pray for him every day, we hope things go his way and try to do something for him to maybe help the family out a little bit,” Woodland coach Adrian Tramutola said.

The match also served as Woodland’s senior day, as the Wildcats won’t wrestle at home again this season, and as a final flourish, it took place on the stage at the Performing Arts Center, a venue normally reserved for plays, concerts, and the like.

Woodland started the tradition of putting on a benefit match in the Performing Arts Center last year, when it held a Pin Down Cancer match for Cathy Lorenz, who tragically died on Nov. 9 at 46.

“It’s a different venue, it’s unique, it’s a chance to watch wrestling in an auditorium, which I think is a pretty cool venue,” Tramutola said. “We’re trying to get our kids on board to do stuff for other people, because we are very fortunate to have what we have.”

The Woodland wrestlers started out on a hot streak, as Gavin Nix at 106 pounds, Justin Kellett at 113, Kyle Gollhofer at 120 and Jesus Montero at 126 all pinned their opponents.

Vinny Rosati at 132 pounds won by decision and Dawson Woods at 138 recorded another pin to make it six straight for the Wildcats to begin the match.

“[We] started off great, and when we’re good, we’re really good,” Tramutola said.

Of course, the flip side of that is that when you’re bad, you’re really bad.

The Wildcats wouldn’t win a match from 145 pounds up until Hunter Hardin at 220 pounds and Kurtis Feanny at heavyweight recorded victories in the last two bouts of the evening to clinch a 43-33 win for Woodland.

The victory wasn’t enough for Tramutola, who heads a team that boasts two state champions on its roster, as well as five other wrestlers who have either placed at or qualified for state.

“We saw some spots in the dual where we didn’t show any fight at all,” Tramutola said. “Guys getting pinned with two seconds on the clock, guys rolling over, so we’ve got to clean that up.”

The ostensible letdown comes at a crucial point in the schedule for Woodland. Two days after Christmas, they’ll head to a tournament at Buford that features some 40 teams, including “some of the best teams in the Southeast,” according to Tramutola.

Two weekends after that, the Wildcats will have region dual matches that determine state qualification.

“So we’re late in the season, no excuse to wrestle like we did tonight,” Tramutola said.

That disappointment aside, the Wildcats were heartened by their contribution to a good cause, and the chance to send their seniors off with a novel experience.

“I really appreciate everybody coming out, supporting the event, supporting the cause,” Tramutola said. “We got to see our seniors wrestle for the last time [at home] tonight, so that’s a little bittersweet.”