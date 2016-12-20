Lady Tigers go cold late in loss

An offensive slump came at the worst possible time for the Adairsville girls basketball team Tuesday, as the Lady Tigers scored just one fourth-quarter point in a 57-36 loss to Southeast Whitfield.

Nakiyah Washington scored 11 points to lead Adairsville (4-6, 2-3), but her free throw was the lone point the Lady Tigers scored in the fourth as a game that looked winnable got out of hand quickly.

Adairsville trailed just 16-14 after one quarter, 26-22 at halftime and 39-35 after three, but they faltered on both ends of the court down the stretch. Maddie Pearson had 10 of her game-high 25 in the fourth for Southeast Whitfield.

Josie Summerville also reached double-digit points for Adairsville with 10, while Zay Harris had six.

The Lady Tigers will have eight days off over Christmas before returning to the court on Dec. 28 against Rockmart in the first game of Haralson County’s holiday tournament.