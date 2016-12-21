Inside? Outside? It didn’t matter for T.J. Horton Wednesday as the junior scored 15 fourth-quarter points and 24 overall to lead Cartersville to a 69-52 victory over Paulding County.

Horton hit two 3-pointers and also battled inside for two tough putbacks in his fourth-quarter barrage, showing off a wide range of skills to give the Canes the victory in a rematch of Saturday’s shootout between the two teams.

“They battled, and we just pulled away at the end,” Canes coach Mike Tobin said. “It’s always tough playing a team after you’ve just beaten them.”

That game finished 97-86, Cartersville, and it was clear from the start that this go-round wouldn’t be quite as offensively focused.

It started scoreless for the first few minutes until Horton flew in for a putback on the fast break, and the score was just 32-20 at halftime, with the Canes in the lead.

“I was really pleased with our defense, especially in the first half,” Tobin said. “We gave up 20 in the first half ... and that part I was pleased.”

The third quarter saw the game open up some. Jaylon Pugh reprised the shooting that will have him dancing through Paulding County nightmares for months to come, hitting three 3s in the period, including two daggers from well beyond the arc.

“I love it, because I know he can make them,” Tobin said about Pugh’s quick trigger. “For somebody else it would be a different story, but if you prove you can make them, I have no problem with him shooting them like that.”

Pugh, who scored 34 and made six 3s in the first game, finished this one with 23 points and three steals.

The Patriots kept pace in the third, though, outscoring Cartersville by one to go to the fourth down by 11.

Even without the high scoreline, this fourth-quarter was similar to Saturday’s, as Paulding closed the lead to seven. But Horton was there with buckets at the crucial moments for the Canes, and at the end it was left for Pugh to dribble out the clock to move the Canes to 5-1.

Perignon Dyer scored nine points to back Horton and Pugh, while Isaac Gridley led the team with eight rebounds and four blocks and Trase Fezzia led with four steals.

Horton also contributed on the boards with seven, snagged three steals and led the team in assists with three.

The Canes play county rivals Woodland today at home and Cass at Chattooga’s holiday tournament on Dec. 28.