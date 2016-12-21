Cody Henderson scored 21 points, and a big fourth quarter by Adairsville saw the Tigers pull out a 57-49 victory over Southeast Whitfield Tuesday.

The Tigers outscored Southeast 22-9 in the final quarter to turn a deficit into a win and take their record to 7-4, 3-2 in region.

Hunter Hice, with four, and James Sims, with five, scored all of Adairsville’s points in the first quarter.

Sims would finish with 10 and Hice with eight.

Henderson started heating up, scoring five points in each of the second and third quarters, but the fourth was when he really shone.

With the Tigers down 40-35 heading into the period, he put up 11 points, with seven of those coming from the free throw line.

He had some help from Ethan Belcher, who scored seven of his nine points in the final quarter.

Adairsville’s defense, meanwhile, stiffened and held Southeast to their lowest-scoring quarter of the game with just nine points.

The Tigers play next against Fellowship Christian on Dec. 28 in Fannin County’s tournament.