Just like over the weekend, a big second-quarter run saw the Cartersville Lady Canes basketball team separate from Paulding County, and a consistent effort down the stretch brought them home for a blowout win Wednesday.

The Lady Canes ran over Paulding for the second time in five days, beating the Lady Patriots 62-37 behind double-digit scoring nights from India Reid, Madison McKinney and DeAsia Jefferson.

They had beaten Paulding 60-23 on Saturday.

“Having just played them on Saturday, we kind of knew what they were going to do defensively,” coach Cindy Moore said. “I feel good about the team win. We played a lot of folks and tried to keep fresh [legs] on the floor.”

In that one, as in this, the game started out close, with the Lady Canes enjoying just a two-point lead after the first quarter on Saturday and five on Wednesday.

But they pulled away in the second quarter in each game, on Saturday extending their halftime lead to 14.

This time, it was 20.

Monica Motuba, who finished with nine points for the game, led the run with five points in the quarter, but it was an all-around effort as seven Lady Canes scored in the period.

“We’re doing some good things right now and I hope to continue that,” Moore said.

Cartersville outscored Paulding by just five in the second half, but the game had already been decided.

Reid finished just shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Jefferson scored in every quarter on her way to a 10-point, five-rebound night.

McKinney, who put up 20 points in the weekend game, finished with 10 as well.

“I thought India Reid played really well,” Moore said. “I thought defensively and rebounding it was one of her most complete games.”

Camilla Rodriguez had eight points and six rebounds.

Getting a quick second look at a team they’d already beaten wasn’t optimal for coach Moore and the Lady Canes, but it did give her the chance to cycle through different defensive looks.

“We played three different defenses today,” Moore said. “I wanted to work on some things to see where we were, and anytime you get a chance to do something like that in a game it gives you good experience.”

Cartersville will play back-to-back games against county foes on either side of Christmas, taking on Woodland at home today at 6 p.m. and Cass at Chattooga’s holiday tournament on Dec. 28.