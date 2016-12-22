Buy photo

Transfer Camila Rodriguez scored 17 points, Madison McKinney pitched in with 10, and the Cartersville girls basketball team stifled cross-county foe Woodland 54-25 Thursday.

“A lot of folks don’t know Camila,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said about the tall lefty. “She came to us this summer from Louisiana, and she’s starting to mesh into the program and tonight was obviously a big game for her.”

This one was probably close to over after the first quarter, as the Lady Wildcats managed just a lone bucket and free throw in the period and Cartersville (5-3) took a 14-3 lead.

Woodland (0-9) put together its best offensive quarter in the second with 10 points, but Rodriguez nearly matched that with nine of her own and the Lady Canes went into halftime up 28-13.

“We did not do a good job taking care of the ball,” Lady Wildcats coach Kyle Morgan said. “They killed us on the offensive boards which, in turn, allowed them to have multiple shots.”

Coach Moore emptied her bench late as Cartersville wrapped up another balanced win. Nine Lady Canes scored, and that doesn’t even count DeAsia Jefferson, who went scoreless but had a good floor game with five rebounds and a team-high five assists.

For Woodland, Madgie Robinson was the high scorer with eight, and Jamison Kilgo and Lexie Robinson had five apiece. Robinson had scored 22 in Woodland’s last game, against Coosa.

“We know that Lexie does a lot of good things for them and we were trying not to ever let her get comfortable in the ball game, and I thought we did okay at that,” Moore said.

Both teams will now take their Christmas break, and, in a weird coincidence, each team will come back with a game against fellow Bartow County team Cass.

Cartersville will take on the Lady Colonels on Dec. 28 at Chattooga’s holiday tournament and the Lady Wildcats will do the same at home on Jan. 3.