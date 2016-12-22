After a second consecutive undefeated season and Class 4A state championship, the Canes were bound to have strong representation on the annual all-state teams.

For a select few Cartersville players, the news of their selection to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-state team was an early Christmas gift, as the team was announced Thursday afternoon and four Canes, as well as Woodland’s Emmanuel Jones, made the cut.

Junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the All-Classification Player of the Year, while head coach Joey King was named the Class 4A Coach of the Year.

Also making the prestigious list for the Canes were Avery Showell as an athlete, defensive lineman Torrian Scrutchins and Trey Creamer as a defensive back. Senior receiver Antoine Jefferson was named honorable mention.

Emmanuel Jones, although he moved to linebacker early in the season for Woodland, was listed as a defensive lineman. Jones led Bartow County with 157 tackles, adding 16 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, four forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered, one fumble returned for a touchdown and a pass breakup.

For Lawrence, Thursday’s honor comes on the heels of being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia and committing to Clemson last week. Lawrence becomes the second Cartersville player to be named the AJC’s All-Classification Player of the Year, joining Keith Henderson in 1984.

He also is just the third non-senior to take the honor since the first year it was awarded in 1981. Grayson’s Robert Nkemdiche in 2011 and Emanuel County Institute’s Washaun Ealey in 2007 were the others.

Cartersville’s quarterback was an all-state selection as a freshman, and named the Offensive Player of the Year by the AJC as a sophomore.

The Lawrence-King combination now has a record of 42-2 in each’s first three years at Cartersville.

Lawrence finished his junior season with 3,904 passing yards on 250-of-406 attempts and 51 touchdown passes. He passed current Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson for the third-most touchdown passes in a single season in the state of Georgia.

Lawrence also is now seventh on the single-season passing yards leader list with 3,904.

Lawrence has 10,361 career passing yards, just 2,114 off Jake Fromm for second all-time and 2,881 off Watson’s career mark for the most all-time in the state.

For Avery Showell, Torrian Scrutchins and Trey Creamer, it is their first all-state team selections.

Showell, an outside linebacker and receiver for Cartersville this year, registered 69 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown on defense. On offense, he had 44 receptions for 789 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Scrutchins, who previously was named the Region 5-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year, had 37 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior.

Creamer’s senior season included 21 tackles and four pass breakups as a cornerback, and 1,385 total yards of offense and 25 touchdowns.

The other major all-state team, the Georgia Sports Writers Association all-state team, has yet to be released.