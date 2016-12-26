Canes ranked No. 8 in Southeast; 3 players in prestigious all-star games this week Featured
Written by Jason Greenberg
It has been 17 days since the state championship game and the Cartersville High football team is still racking up the accolades.
On Monday, the Canes were ranked No. 8 in USA Today’s Super 25 Southeast Final Regional Football Rankings.
Cartersville was the third Georgia team on the list, behind Grayson at No. 3 and Roswell at No. 4. IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was the No. 1 team.
The Southeast region is comprised of teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. The Southeast is one of five regions, East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
The top 10 rankings were selected by USA Today’s Jim Halley.
The Canes were ranked 23rd in USA Today’s Super 25 Expert Rankings on Dec. 14.
In addition to the team accolades, several Cartersville players are participating in prestigious all-star games this weekend.
Senior defensive lineman Brandon Wade is playing in the Florida vs. Georgia High School All-Star Game Saturday in Delray Beach, Florida.
Fellow senior defensive lineman and recent all-state selection Torrian Scrutchins is playing in the Georgia Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic on Friday in Columbus.
Finally, junior kicker Jonathan Cruz is playing in the Rising Seniors Bowl on Friday at Mercer University.
