The Atlanta Falcons clinched the NFC South title Saturday with its 33-16 win at the Carolina Panthers.

There is little doubt Adairsville native Vic Beasley Jr. played a critical role in the Falcons capturing their first division title since 2012, as the outside linebacker was the major player in an improved pass rush, which has been lacking the last couple of years.

Beasley, who has been on a tear lately, had another good game for the Falcons in the division clincher. As usual, he stood out rushing the passer. On 34 pass rushing attempts, he was able to force four total pressures, all of which were hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

Beasley added two tackles, one solo, and made a run stuff for a 1-yard gain.

Even though Beasley went without a sack in the game, Von Miller also went without one for the Denver Broncos, keeping Beasley in the NFL lead with 14.5 sacks.

He also remains atop the NFL leaders list in fumbles created with six, adding a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown this season. Beasley has 37 tackles, 30 solo, and two pass deflections on the year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAMES

Miller Forristall (Alabama Fr., Cartersville) — Forristall and No. 1-ranked Alabama will face Washington in the College Football Playoff’s Peach Bowl Saturday in the Georgia Dome at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Hayes Linn (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — Air Force will play in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl against South Alabama at Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, Arizona, on Friday.

John Scifers (Mississippi State Fr., Woodland) — Scifers travelled with the team to the St. Petersburg Bowl Monday in Florida, which Mississippi State won over Miami (Ohio) by a score of 17-16.

Hiram Velez (Troy Jr., Adairsville) — Troy defeated Ohio in the Dollar General Bowl, 28-23, Friday in Mobile, Alabama. Velez saw action, but did not record a catch. On the season, Velez played in all 13 games for Troy and had 10 receptions for 113 yards, including a long of 47 yards and a touchdown.

BASKETBALL

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State, Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby was named the Alcorn State Male Athlete of the Week last week. He took the honor based off his strong performance on Dec. 22 in a home win over Rust College. Mosby had a near triple-double in 33 minutes of action, registering 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Even more impressive was Mosby shot 6-for-9 from the field, 5-for-7 from the 3-point line and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. He added one steal in the 83-68 win.

Two days earlier, Mosby hit a 3-pointer, had four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes in a 63-53 loss at Grand Canyon.

Mosby has started all 11 games in his first year at Alcorn State and is now averaging 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Adrian Rogers (Malbas Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — Malbas played one game this week on Dec. 20 against BC Lulea. Rogers scored 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting with two rebounds and three assists in a 109-71 loss. Rogers is leading the team with 17.5 points per game, adding 4.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent shooting from 3 in 33.4 minutes per game.

Carrod Watson (North Georgia Fr., Woodland) — Watson saw the first action of his college career on Dec. 19 in a 76-73 home win against Lander. The redshirt freshman played 14 minutes and had four rebounds and a block. He went 0-for-6 from the field, but took a big step by making his college debut.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters played a team-high 37.47 minutes on Dec. 19 in a 99-77 loss to Florida Institute of Technology. He scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with one 3-pointer. He added five rebounds, one steal and a block. Winters has played in 11 games this season and started four, averaging 18.4 minutes, 5.8 points on 49 percent shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game.