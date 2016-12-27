The Cartersville High wrestling team will compete in the Area 5 duals on Jan. 7.

And with just a little over a week left of preparation for the all-important tournament, the Canes are rounding into form.

“I feel pretty good about our chances at the region duals. It’s going to be tough but I feel good about the lineup,” Cartersville head coach Garvin Edwards said. “You try to augment the lineup as you go through the season, and I think with some of those football players and some of those guys that have dropped a weight class, we’re going to be a much better dual team and give us a chance to place first or second and move on to the state duals.”

Cartersville most recently competed at Cedartown last week and took second in the pool and fourth overall in a 12-team tournament with a 3-2 record. The Canes lost to Central, Carrollton, though, which will be one of the teams vying for the two state tournament spots in Area 5.

On Dec. 17, Cartersville was at Whitewater High School for the Wildcat Brawl. The Canes took third in the traditional tournament. Robby Earick won the 132-pound weight class, while Jonathan De La Cruz placed second.

Cartersville had seven other placers, including Caz Smith in fourth at 106, Eion Neal in fourth at 113, Will Simmons in sixth at 138, John Reed Evans in fourth at 160, Carlos Aborresco in fourth at 160, Ryan Hardesty in second at 220, Rafael Lopez in fourth at 285 and Collin Buffaloe in sixth at 285.

The previous tournament was the Rumble at the Rock in Northside, Columbus. Cartersville travelled as a team later that day to watch the football team win a state championship in the Georgia Dome, but first placed fourth at their own event. The Canes placed second on the pool and lost to Spencer in the consolation finals in the 12-team event.

Earlier, Cartersville handled Gordon Central easily in a dual meet and placed fifth out of 14 teams at the Hoya Invitational at Harrison. The traditional tournament saw Earick place first at 132 pounds and De La Cruz do the same at 220. Freshman Caz Smith also had a strong tournament, placing second at 106 pounds and Aborresco earned fourth.

Cartersville also hosted the Colonel Harvey Robinson Duals on Nov. 22 and finished fourth.

At Ringgold the week earlier, Cartersville placed four wrestlers, with Earick winning his bracket, Smith placing second, De La Cruz third and Aborresco fourth.

The week before, at Union County’s tournament in Blairsville, Cartersville had four winners in the traditional tournament. Smith took the 106-pound class, while sophomore A.J. Scott won at 126, De La Cruz won at 220 and Rafael Lopez took the 285-pound class.

Earick, a senior, has been the standout for Cartersville so far this season. He has just one loss on the year, and that came a weight division up at 138.

“Robby is wrestling extremely well,” Edwards said. “Jonathan De La Cruz has lost a couple of matches, but the kids that he has lost to have been just beasts. He hasn’t been beaten in a dual meet but has lost in the finals of two tournaments. He was a state qualifier last year and he’s a junior. So we’re looking for some good things from him.”

Edwards said each Smith, Aborresco and Lopez have all lost “less than a handful of matches,” and are wrestling well.

“We were able to really get our lineup together this week as a dual team. With those additions of the football players and moving some kids in our weight classes around, I feel really comfortable,” Edwards said of his team. “We just need more mat time. So we practiced last week and wrestled. We wrestled this week and, next week, we’ll get a full week of practice before area duals.”

While Edwards likes where his team currently sits, he knows the area tournament will be tough, with only two teams advancing to state out of the seven.

“We changed regions, which that region we had been in with Gilmer, Heritage and all those folks, you would think it might make it a little easier,” Edwards said. “But, quite truthfully, Central is a very solid team, and LaGrange I think is like 17-0 in dual meets right now. So we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”