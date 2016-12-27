Both the Cass and Woodland High wrestling teams are at Buford High School today for the Takedown Sportswear Invitational.

The tournament is noteworthy for three reasons:

—First, it features the preseason No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in Class 5A with Buford and Woodland, plus a field that includes Cass and 35 other strong wrestling programs.

—Second, the event takes place at the Buford City Schools’ multi-purpose arena facility. The tournament is the first event at the brand-new, $21 million facility, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. The state-of-the-art arena seats 5,500 (1,000 with chairbacks) and features 130,000 square feet. It is a huge venue, resembling a college arena more than a high school gym and has all the bells and whistles.

—Third, area duals are just 10 days away and the tournament will be the last before Woodland and Cass compete for the two spots out of Area 7-AAAAA to make the state duals.

The Takedown Sportswear Invitational began Tuesday, and will run through today. The tournament made it through the championship quarterfinals and the third round of the consolation bracket Tuesday, with the final three rounds of consolations and semifinals and finals coming Wednesday.

Woodland has six wrestlers still in the championship bracket who will compete in the semifinals today, including Gavin Nix at 106 pounds, Kyle Gollhofer at 113, Jesus Montero at 120, Dawson Woods at 138, Cody Cochran at 152 and Hunter Hardin at 220.

Cass has two wrestlers in the semifinals, Tripp Breeden at 195 and Seven Richards at heavyweight.