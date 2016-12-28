RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cass senior point guard Jana Morning drives to the basket during Wednesday’s game at the Chattooga Christmas Tournament. Morning scored a game-high 20 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Colonels defeated Cartersville by a score of 50-35.

Jana Morning did what stars do in the fourth quarter.

“That’s what a senior does, and that’s what a Daily Tribune Player of the Year does,” Cass coach Burt Jackson said after his point guard scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth to help the Lady Colonels hold off Cartersville, 50-35, Wednesday at Chattooga’s holiday tournament.

The Lady Canes held Cass to just three points in the third quarter to turn a blowout into a game, but Morning would not be denied in the fourth.

The senior guard, who had missed some shots she usually makes on her way to scoring just eight points through three quarters, was fouled while shooting a 3 and made all three free throws to stretch an eight-point lead to 11.

“When she made those three free throws, it was 36-28,” Jackson said. “She knocked those down to make it 39-28 and you could see everybody relax.”

She went on to hit a 3—no foul this time—drove for a bucket, and then sealed the game from the free throw line as Cartersville would get no closer.

Morning added six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Payton Stoddard scored 12, hitting two 3s in the first quarter as the Lady Colonels started out hot.

Stoddard hit three 3s in the first half, Morning added two of her own, and Kyla Michienzi and Esmeralda Thomas each made one as Cass took a 31-14 lead.

“We didn’t take care of business in the first half, and they shot very, very well,” Cartersville coach Cindy Moore said. “They hit some big shots, 3s from way behind the 3-point line, and that’s to their credit.”

But Michienzi’s basket and Thomas’ solitary free throw would be all they would get in the third, and Cartersville used a balanced offensive attack to cut the lead to 34-25 at the start of the fourth.

“I thought the second half was much better,” Moore said. “That’s what we’re capable of the whole game, but I take nothing away from Cass.”

That just set up Morning, though, and the guard took over to send her team on to the next round, where they’ll face Southeast Whitfield today at 4 p.m.

Michienzi and Chanel Clemmons each scored seven for Cass.

For Cartersville, Kimora McClinic, Camila Rodriguez, Madison McKinney and India Reid each scored six. Reid added a game-high nine rebounds.

The Lady Canes will face North Murray in the loser’s bracket today at 5:30 p.m.

The game was the only meeting between the two traditional rivals this year.

“It’s a little sad [because] usually we play twice a year,” Jackson said. “Everybody knew it was the only time we were going to get to play this year so yes, I feel like our girls were very keyed up for the game.”