After high school basketball teams have a break in games around Christmas time, the few days between Christmas and New Years is when some of the best basketball is played around Georgia, as multiple tournaments are going on around the state.

Both the Adairsville girls and boys high school basketball teams were among those teams in action Wednesday in tournaments. Each returned to the hardwood after taking seven days between games during the holiday break.

The Adairsville girls were in the Haralson County Christmas Tournament, while the boys have begun the Mountain Top Holiday Tournament at Fannin County.

Adairsville girls 65, Rockmart 29

The Adairsville High girls basketball team set the tone early Wednesday, holding Rockmart to just three points in the first quarter.

The strong defensive effort would continue throughout the rest of the game for the Lady Tigers, and they would cruise to a 65-29 win at Haralson County.

Adairsville took a 16-3 lead after the first period, and the usual suspects for the Lady Tigers were responsible for the early lead, as Nakiyah Washington had eight first-quarter points and Josie Summerville added five.

Adairsville only increased its lead in the second quarter. Washington added seven of her game-high 23 in the second quarter, while Emily Collum started to get hot and scored four of her 14 points in the period.

After taking a 31-12 lead at halftime, Zay Harris hit one of her two 3s in the game, Washington hit two 3s and Collum added four more points in the third quarter. Adairsville would continue to cruise in the fourth quarter, with Collum adding six more points and Summerville and Washington each knocking down a pair of free throws.

Summerville scored 11 points to make it three Lady Tigers in double figures for the game, along with Collum and Washington.

Adairsville is now 5-6 on the season and will move on to the next round of the Haralson County tournament today against their host at 6 p.m.

Fellowship Christian 58, Adairsville boys 40

An early scoring onslaught by Fellowship Christian Wednesday sent the Adairsville High boys basketball team into the loser’s bracket of the Mountain Top Holiday Tournament at Fannin County.

Fellowship Christian scored 17 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second to take a 10-point halftime lead and would never relinquish that advantage as Adairsville fell by a score of 58-40.

Two players combined to score 15 points in the first quarter for Fellowship Christian to take a 17-11 lead over Adairsville.

Adairsville was able to keep the game close in the second quarter thanks to three first-half 3-pointers by Ethan Belcher, but Fellowship Christian was still able to take a 33-23 lead into the break.

The Tigers were able to slow the Fellowship Christian offense down in the second half some, but the Tigers registered just three field goals on offense in the third quarter and two in the fourth.

As a result, Fellowship Christian rolled comfortably in the second half for the win.

Adairsville is now 7-5 overall and will play Pickens today at 5:30 p.m. back at Fannin County.