View gallery Cartersville senior Avery Showell (5) dribbles upcourt as T.J. Horton (2) trails during Cartersville’s 71-52 first-round win over Cass at the Chattooga Christmas Tournament Wednesday. Showell had a double-double in the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Horton scored a game-high 20 for the Canes.

A scintillating, back-and-forth game had a little bit extra on the line Wednesday as Cartersville beat Cass 71-52 at Chattooga’s holiday tournament.

“I was just looking to score. They were really talking, so I had to show them that we were the best team in Bartow,” T.J. Horton said after he scored 12 of his game-high 20 in the third quarter to give Cartersville some separation.

Horton repeatedly bulled inside for offensive rebounds and putbacks in the third, scoring all of his points in the quarter inside the paint.

That was the theme of Cartersville’s win, as the Canes outrebounded Cass 36-19.

Avery Showell recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Isaac Gridley nearly matched him with 11 and 9.

The big Cartersville surge in the third turned a 28-27 Canes lead at half into a 48-38 lead by the start of the fourth, and Cass wasn’t able to come up with any answers late.

Showell and Gridley each scored six in the fourth as the Canes walked away with the win in an intense matchup.

“They were happy,” Canes coach Mike Tobin said about his team. “We played a real good second half. … They were excited, they were glad to win."

It started off well for Cass, as Ian Whittington’s eight and Steven Spell’s six in the first quarter put the Colonels up 14-9 after one.

Whittington finished with 16 points and five rebounds, while Spell hit four 3s for 12 points for the game.

Canes star Jaylon Pugh was held scoreless in the period, as was Horton.

But Cartersville’s mainstays came back with a vengeance in the second quarter. Horton and Pugh each scored five points, and the half ended with the Canes on top.

They would only extend their lead in the second, thanks mostly to Horton having a response every time Cass scored.

“T.J. had a lot of his points on the offensive boards,” Tobin said. “He finishes strong.”

Pugh, who finished with 15 points, and the twin towers of Showell and Gridley ably backed Horton up, and the Canes moved on to a semifinal date with Coosa at 5:30 p.m. today.

Ashton Burley tried to shoot Cass back into the game, with seven of his 11 points coming in the fourth quarter, but the Colonels fell into the loser’s bracket regardless and will play Southeast Whitfield today at 4 p.m.