Woodland and Cass, just a few days away from the Area 7-AAAAA duals, gave themselves quite a warm-up challenge in the loaded Takedown Sportswear Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at Buford High.

In a stacked field, both the Wildcats and Colonels held their own, with Woodland placing third and Cass sixth out of 34 teams.

“It was a loaded tournament,” Cass head coach D.L. Koontz said. “You had teams from Tennessee, Alabama, all around, everybody there was a state-placing caliber team. So it was definitely good competition.”

There were three individual champs from Bartow County at the traditional tournament—Kyle Gollhofer from Woodland at 113 pounds, and Tripp Breeden and Seven Richards from Cass at 195 and 285, respectively.

Woodland put seven placers on the podium and six in the top three. Cass had five placers.

In addition to Gollhofer’s championship, Gavin Nix placed second at 106 pounds, Jesus Montero placed second at 120, Dawson Woods second at 138, Cody Cochran third at 152, Hunter Hardin third at 220 and Vinnie Rosati fourth at 126 for Woodland.

Cass had Houston Jones place third at 170, Tyler Pilcher fifth at 126 and Nick Mills place sixth at 106, in addition to Breeden and Richards’ first-place finishes.

“[Breeden and Richards] had to beat good kids. They were both second seeds, so they both did better than they were seeded,” Koontz said. “Houston Jones at 170 finished third and he wasn’t even seeded. We finished up well [Wednesday].”

Host Buford won the event with 242.5 points, while Class 7A school and reigning Class 6A state champ Archer placed second with 211.5 points. Woodland placed third with 194 points, reigning Class 4A champ Gilmer placed fourth with 176.5 points and Father Ryan placed fifth with 163 points before Cass checked in at sixth with 130 points.

The tournament took place at the Buford City Schools’ multi-purpose arena facility. The tournament is the first event at the brand-new, $21 million facility, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Besides the big venue, the top-notch competition helped the teams see where they stand heading into the all-important area duals. The top two teams from area will advance to the Class 5A state duals.

Buford came into the year ranked No. 1 by Southeast Wrestling, one spot ahead of Woodland in Class 5A.

“We’re still not at full strength yet, but the kids wrestled hard, they wrestled smart,” Koontz said. “They all-around had, probably, the best tournament the majority of them have wrestled all year, just with doing different things. So we’re going in the right direction at the right time.”