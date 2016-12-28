Lawrence picks up another POY; Showell in elite company on USA Today’s all-Georgia team Featured
-
- Written by Jason Greenberg
- Published in Sports
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Another day, another major accolade for Trevor Lawrence and the Cartersville High football team.
On Wednesday, Cartersville’s quarterback was named the All-Classification Offensive Player of the Year on USA Today’s 2016 All-USA Georgia Football Team.
Fellow Cane Avery Showell was named to the first-team defense as a linebacker as well, giving the Canes strong representation among the state’s elite players.
It is the third all-classification player of the year award Lawrence has won this year, including the Gatorade Player of the Year and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-state team.
In a record-setting year for quarterbacks in the state of Georgia, Lawrence still stood out as the best. He took the honor for first-team quarterback over several notable signal callers around the state, including Georgia commit and AJC Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year Jake Fromm and Stanford commit and Class 3A Player of the Year Davis Mills. Mills was named to the second team in USA Today’s team, and both he and Fromm are five-star recruits.
Lawrence also received Offensive Player of the Year honors over K’Hari Lane, who broke the state’s single-season touchdown passes record this year, and Tylan Morton, who broke the state’s single-season passing yards record this season.
Lawrence finished his junior season with 3,904 passing yards on 250-of-406 attempts and 51 touchdown passes. The recent Clemson commit passed current Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson for the third-most touchdown passes in a single season in the state of Georgia and is now seventh on the state’s single-season passing yards leader list with 3,904.
Showell’s selection to the first-team defense on USA Today’s All-USA Georgia Football Team also saw him named among some talented linebackers in the state. The other two linebackers on the first team were Georgia commits Jaden Hunter of Westlake and Nate McBride of Vidalia.
Showell, an outside linebacker and receiver for Cartersville this year, registered 69 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown on defense. On offense, he had 44 receptions for 789 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Cartersville faced four players this season who made the 2016 ALL-USA Georgia Football Team—Westlake’s A.J. Terrell and Jaden Hunter, Hapeville Charter’s William Poole III and Mary Persons’ Malik Herring.
Coach of the Year: Alan Rodemaker, Valdosta
Offensive Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
Defensive Player of the Year: Richard LeCounte, Liberty County (Hinesville)
OFFENSE
First Team
QB Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
RB Sheldon Evans, Roswell
RB Trey Sermon, Sprayberry
WR Matthew Hill, Brookwood
WR Jeremiah Holloman, Newton
TE Tyneil Hooper, Roswell
OL D’Antne Demery, Brunswick
OL Netori Johnson, Cedar Grove
OL Trey Hill, Houston County
OL Andrew Thomas, Pace
OL Jamaree Salyer, Pace
Second Team
QB Davis Mills, Greater Atlanta Christian
RB Zay Malcome, Westminster
RB Colby Wood, Jefferson
WR Trey Blount, Pace
WR Kearis Jackson, Peach County
TE Kemari Averett, Grady
OL Christian Armstrong, Warner Robins
OL Caleb Chandler, Jefferson
OL Tony Gray, Grayson
OL James Ohonba, Woodland (Stockbridge)
OL Dylan Wonnum, Tucker
DEFENSE
First Team
DL Markaviest Bryant, Crisp County
DL Malik Herring, Mary Persons
DL Justin Mascoll, South Gwinnett
DL Aubrey Solomon, Lee County
LB Jaden Hunter, Westlake
LB Nate McBride, Vidalia Comprehensive
LB Avery Showell, Cartersville
DB Derrik Allen, Lassiter
DB Richard LeCounte, Liberty County
DB Jamyest Williams, Grayson
DB DeAngelo Gibbs, Grayson
Second Team
DL Aaron Sterling, Tucker
DL Drew Jordan, North Gwinnett
DL MJ Webb, Morgan County
DL Devonte Wyatt, Towers
LB Breon Dixon, Grayson
LB Walter Grant, Cairo
LB Leonard Warner, Brookwood
DB Tray Bishop, Terrell County
DB Xavier McKinney, Roswell
DB William Poole III, Hapeville Charter
DB A.J. Terrell, Westlake
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Brenton King, Mill Creek