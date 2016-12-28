JEFF GAMMONS/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolls out of the pocket during a game on Sept. 2 at Calhoun. On Wednesday, Lawrence was named the Offensive Player of the Year in all classifications in Georgia by USA Today. Teammate Avery Showell was named to the 2016 All-USA Georgia Football Team on the first-team defense as a linebacker.

Another day, another major accolade for Trevor Lawrence and the Cartersville High football team.

On Wednesday, Cartersville’s quarterback was named the All-Classification Offensive Player of the Year on USA Today’s 2016 All-USA Georgia Football Team.

Fellow Cane Avery Showell was named to the first-team defense as a linebacker as well, giving the Canes strong representation among the state’s elite players.

It is the third all-classification player of the year award Lawrence has won this year, including the Gatorade Player of the Year and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-state team.

In a record-setting year for quarterbacks in the state of Georgia, Lawrence still stood out as the best. He took the honor for first-team quarterback over several notable signal callers around the state, including Georgia commit and AJC Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year Jake Fromm and Stanford commit and Class 3A Player of the Year Davis Mills. Mills was named to the second team in USA Today’s team, and both he and Fromm are five-star recruits.

Lawrence also received Offensive Player of the Year honors over K’Hari Lane, who broke the state’s single-season touchdown passes record this year, and Tylan Morton, who broke the state’s single-season passing yards record this season.

Lawrence finished his junior season with 3,904 passing yards on 250-of-406 attempts and 51 touchdown passes. The recent Clemson commit passed current Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson for the third-most touchdown passes in a single season in the state of Georgia and is now seventh on the state’s single-season passing yards leader list with 3,904.

Showell’s selection to the first-team defense on USA Today’s All-USA Georgia Football Team also saw him named among some talented linebackers in the state. The other two linebackers on the first team were Georgia commits Jaden Hunter of Westlake and Nate McBride of Vidalia.

Showell, an outside linebacker and receiver for Cartersville this year, registered 69 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown on defense. On offense, he had 44 receptions for 789 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Cartersville faced four players this season who made the 2016 ALL-USA Georgia Football Team—Westlake’s A.J. Terrell and Jaden Hunter, Hapeville Charter’s William Poole III and Mary Persons’ Malik Herring.

Coach of the Year: Alan Rodemaker, Valdosta

Offensive Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

Defensive Player of the Year: Richard LeCounte, Liberty County (Hinesville)

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

RB Sheldon Evans, Roswell

RB Trey Sermon, Sprayberry

WR Matthew Hill, Brookwood

WR Jeremiah Holloman, Newton

TE Tyneil Hooper, Roswell

OL D’Antne Demery, Brunswick

OL Netori Johnson, Cedar Grove

OL Trey Hill, Houston County

OL Andrew Thomas, Pace

OL Jamaree Salyer, Pace

Second Team

QB Davis Mills, Greater Atlanta Christian

RB Zay Malcome, Westminster

RB Colby Wood, Jefferson

WR Trey Blount, Pace

WR Kearis Jackson, Peach County

TE Kemari Averett, Grady

OL Christian Armstrong, Warner Robins

OL Caleb Chandler, Jefferson

OL Tony Gray, Grayson

OL James Ohonba, Woodland (Stockbridge)

OL Dylan Wonnum, Tucker

DEFENSE



First Team

DL Markaviest Bryant, Crisp County

DL Malik Herring, Mary Persons

DL Justin Mascoll, South Gwinnett

DL Aubrey Solomon, Lee County

LB Jaden Hunter, Westlake

LB Nate McBride, Vidalia Comprehensive

LB Avery Showell, Cartersville

DB Derrik Allen, Lassiter

DB Richard LeCounte, Liberty County

DB Jamyest Williams, Grayson

DB DeAngelo Gibbs, Grayson

Second Team

DL Aaron Sterling, Tucker

DL Drew Jordan, North Gwinnett

DL MJ Webb, Morgan County

DL Devonte Wyatt, Towers

LB Breon Dixon, Grayson

LB Walter Grant, Cairo

LB Leonard Warner, Brookwood

DB Tray Bishop, Terrell County

DB Xavier McKinney, Roswell

DB William Poole III, Hapeville Charter

DB A.J. Terrell, Westlake

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Brenton King, Mill Creek