Adairsville boys 60, Pickens 47

The Adairsville High boys basketball team earned a nice bounce-back win Thursday at the Mountain Top Holiday Tournament at Fannin County.

The Tigers beat Pickens by a score of 60-47 in the consolation bracket and will play the final game of the tournament today.

Adairsville clung to a slim 14-12 lead after the first quarter, but began to separate in the second quarter thanks to Cole Hewatt and Hunter Hice. Hewatt hit two 3-pointers and had eight points in the period, while Hice scored six points to help the Tigers open up a 30-20 halftime lead.

That lead would move to 19 points in the third quarter behind Hice and Cody Henderson. Henderson had all nine of his points for the game in that third quarter, and Hice added six more to take a 49-30 lead.

Pickens scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the game was already out of reach. Hice finished with 19 points for the game, while Hewatt added 10.

Adairsville is now 8-5 on the season and has one more game at the Mountain Top Holiday Tournament before returning to region play on Jan. 6 at home against Calhoun. The Tigers are currently 3-2 in Region 6-AAA and in third place.

Cass boys 66, Southeast Whitfield 50

The Cass boys basketball suffered a tough loss to Cartersville on Wednesday, but came back strong in Thursday’s consolation game in the Chattooga Christmas Tournament.

The Colonels took a six-point lead into the second half against Southeast Whitfield, and then pulled away with a big third quarter to win by a score of 66-50.

Cass led 17-14 after the first quarter and all 17 points came from Jacquez Milles, C.J. Bennett and Jake Collum, led by Milles’ eight in the period.

Cass extended its lead to 36-30 at halftime. Ian Whittington had a strong second quarter, knocking down a 3, a free throw and two 2s.

The third quarter is when Cass pulled away behind its stingy defense. Southeast Whitfield scored just eight points in the period, while Cass scored 19 behind a balanced offensive attack that saw six players score.

The fourth quarter was played to a near draw, and Steven Spell helped close out the game with five points in the period as Cass would roll for the victory.

The Colonels are now 8-4 on the year and have one more game today at Chattooga before returning to region play Tuesday at Woodland. Cass will enter the Bartow rivalry game 4-1 and in second place in Region 7-AAAAA.