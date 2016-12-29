A promising first half turned into a disappointing second one and another loss for the Cartersville Lady Canes Thursday at the Chattooga Christmas Tournament.

“I thought we played a really good first half,” coach Cindy Moore said. “We did a lot of good things defensively, were focused. We missed a lot of shots that I thought would have given us some cushion.”

The Lady Canes made just three field goals in the second half in a 46-32 loss to North Murray, one that leaves them struggling to salvage anything from their holiday tournament.

Cartersville trailed just 23-22 at halftime, but the Lady Canes went 8-for-21 from the free throw line in the game, while North Murray went 5-for-6 in the second half.

The missed free throws hurt the Lady Canes, as Madison McKinney was the only Cartersville player to record a field goal in the second half. She had seven points in the game, all coming in the final two quarters.

North Murray outscored Cartersville 23-10 in the second half.

“We went ice-cold, and they outscored us ... so it was another time where we didn’t play a complete game,” Moore said about the second half. “They took over in the third quarter and we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole and you could see the confidence just slip away from us right there.”

The first half was much closer. India Reid scored seven points in the first quarter and the Lady Canes only trailed by a score of 13-11 at that point.

Cartersville would then outscore North Murray in the second quarter, 11-10, behind five points by Camila Rodriguez and a 3-pointer from Kimora McClinic.

Reid and Rodriguez each finished with nine points.

Cartersville went cold out of the break, though, and the team’s only points in the second half came from McKinney’s three field goals and Addie Smith’s three free throws.

The Lady Canes fall to 5-5 with the loss and will play one final game today at Chattooga before beginning region play Tuesday at Cedartown.

“We just have to try to bounce back tomorrow and end on a good note going into 2017,” Moore said. “We haven’t lost two in a row all year going into right now, and you definitely don’t want it to hit three.”

Haralson County 78, Adairsville girls 38

The Adairsville High girls basketball team faced an uphill battle Thursday against Haralson County, which came into this week as the No. 10-ranked team in Class 3A.

Haralson County is the host of the holiday tournament, and even after Adairsville earned some momentum with a blowout win over Rockmart on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers could not keep up with Haralson in a 78-38 loss.

Two Haralson County players scored 20-plus in the game, while the Lady Tigers had just one scorer in double figures, Zay Harris with 13.

Haralson County was scoring plenty, but its defense was able to suffocate Adairsville, which is something few teams have been able to do this season. Josie Summerville and Nakiyah Washington have each been on a scoring tear early in the year, but the pair combined for just six points Thursday.

Adairsville kept it close in the first quarter, though, only trailing 23-16 thanks to three 3-pointers by Harris.

The second quarter is when the game got lopsided as Haralson outscored Adairsville 25-5 in the period and cruised from there.

Adairsville has one game left in Haralson’s tournament, and will enter that game with a 5-6 record. The Lady Tigers will then go back to region play at home against Calhoun on Tuesday.

—Daily Tribune News staffer Andrew Houghton contributed to this report.