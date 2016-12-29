Jana Morning stepped to the free throw line with a bruised face and a bloodied lip.

It was a dramatic moment, with Cass up by just one with seconds left. It was made even more so by the two hard shots Morning had absorbed late in the fourth quarter, the second of which had left her crumpled in the lane just a moment ago, her eyes filling with tears and her blood dripping onto the hardwood at Chattooga.

But Morning stepped to the line and took all the drama away with two flicks of her wrist.

Swish. Swish.

“I kept saying, ‘You don’t have to go back in this game,’” Cass coach Burt Jackson said. “She kept saying, ‘I want to go, coach, I want to play. I’ve got free throws to shoot.’”

Morning scored 30 points, 20 of them in the second half, as Cass fought back to beat Southeast Whitfield 63-60 Thursday and move on to the championship of Chattooga’s holiday tournament.

A slow second quarter for the Lady Colonels gave way to a furious third in which they closed the gap but couldn’t quite take the lead. It took Morning’s late heroics to do that.

Kyla Michienzi scored 13 points in support.

The game started out slowly, with Morning’s eight first-quarter points for Cass being matched by Emileigh Earley’s seven for Southeast as the period finished 12-12.

The second quarter was all Southeast, though. Maddie Pearson, who very nearly matched Morning for the game with 27 points, scored 10 points in the quarter and the Lady Raiders went up 27-19 at halftime.

“That’s a good team, that team won 18 games last year, they went to state last year,” Jackson said. “We knew this was going to be a big game.”

The third quarter was a whole different story, as Cass stormed back behind a balanced attack.

Morning scored nine points in the quarter, but Michienzi’s sweet shooting was good for eight, Payton Stoddard scored all five of her points in the period and Esmeralda Thomas added four of her seven.

Every time they scored, though, Earley (who finished with 17) or Pearson was there for Southeast. The two combined for 15 points in the quarter and, despite the Lady Colonels more than doubling their halftime score, they went into the fourth down 46-45.

“Our ball movement was good, I felt like we were attacking fairly well,” Jackson said.

Poor free throw shooting and an inability to keep Southeast’s Earley and Jennifer Flores off the boards quickly put Cass back in a hole.

But down 56-49 with under four minutes left, Morning hit two free throws. Chanel Clemmons, who finished with six points and a team-high 10 rebounds, had back-to-back putbacks on the offensive glass to make it 56-55.

That was when Morning came up clutching her face after a scramble for the first time.

Jackson took a timeout, and the point guard was able to return to the game.

She hit a 3 on the next possession for the lead.

“Male or female, she’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met, pound for pound,” Jackson said. “I really am amazed at her toughness, both mentally and physically.”

Her night wasn’t finished, though, and neither were her injuries.

She drove the lane, drew a foul, and stayed down, covering her face and pounding the floor.

This time, she looked to be done, her mouth a mess of blood. There was no question that she would be coming out of the game, and her replacement missed both free throws.

But on the sideline, Morning held a towel to her mouth and stanched the blood. She returned with under a minute left.

Cass had never relinquished the lead, but it was looking tenuous with no point guard to handle the pressure.

No worries for Morning. Her free throws essentially clinched the game, and capped a performance for the ages.

“That just shows you how special and rare she is,” Jackson said. “She had 30 points, but more than that, she just willed this team back to victory.”

The Lady Colonels play LFO today for the championship at 7 p.m.