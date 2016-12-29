The Cartersville basketball highlight factory was operating at peak capacity Thursday.

Avery Showell was dunking, JKobe Orr and Isaac Gridley were swatting shots, Trase Fezzia was crossing defenders up and Jaylon Pugh was hitting preposterous 3-pointers.

It all added up to a 67-51 win over Coosa that sent the Canes to the championship of Chattooga’s holiday tournament, as the Eagles’ press played right into Cartersville’s hands.

“Any time a team wants to do that to us, with the kids we have, we love it,” Canes coach Mike Tobin laughed after the game. “Any time we get easy baskets, we’re real happy.”

Showell scored 18, hauled in 11 rebounds, and punctuated the victory with two ferocious slams on the fast break, the last coming over a hapless Coosa defender who likely should have stayed anchored to the ground.

“He’s getting [his basketball legs] back,” Tobin said. “He played a great game.”

The game started out at a furious pace, with Coosa running and gunning and the Canes happy to do the same.

Pugh capped the first quarter with an approximately 30-foot buzzer-beating bomb to give Cartersville a 22-12 lead. He finished with 14 for the game.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, as both teams kept their foot on the gas and Cartersville went into halftime up 46-29.

“They’re notorious for pressing, they love to press, and we did a great job looking deep and getting a bunch of layups,” Tobin said.

Four different players for Coosa hit 3s in the third quarter, and the Eagles held Cartersville to 13 points—the Canes’ worst quarter of the game—to get a glimmer of hope going into the fourth.

But Cartersville locked back down on defense to hold Coosa to just five points in the final period and secure the win.

Showell’s dunks both came on breakaway fast breaks. The first caused the Cartersville bench to murmur. The second, powered down with his right hand as he was being fouled from behind, caused it—and many in the arena—to stand and shout.

T.J. Horton had another fine game with 14 points and five rebounds, while Fezzia added eight and Perignon Dyer seven.

The Canes will face either Sonoraville or host Chattooga for the championship today at 8:30 p.m.

“Either way that will be a good game,” Tobin said. “I’m sure it’ll be a good crowd, it’ll be good for the kids.”